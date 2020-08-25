Trust Japan to come up with a new idea in the age of Coronavirus. This is an infectious disease and can spread from mere touch. Hence, All Nippon Airways ANA wants to introduce toilet doors for its planes that do not require hands. The airline seeks to make flying safe and minimize the possibilities of infection. It intends to achieve this through a system where the passengers and crew need not use their hands to open the door. The new concept is to use the elbow instead of the hand. It is already undergoing trials at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, and these will last until the end of August. Feedback from users will decide the feasibility of implementation.

This should not pose any problem because such a facility would mean fewer chances of contamination.

The BBC says ANA conducted initial trials of the "elbow doorknob" at the Haneda Airport in mid-June. The locking mechanism consists of two different components. One of these is a sliding lock, which enables the user to lock or unlock the door. The other portion is the door handle to push the door open for exiting. A spokesperson indicated that some planes of ANA already had installed sensor-type taps in the lavatories. They now plan to introduce hands-free toilet doors.

Japan loves to think out of the box

WWII devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and Japan had to make a fresh start after the war ended.

It is a credit for the country that it developed its infrastructure at a rapid pace and has set specific standards through its technologies. The BBC says that the hands-free toilet door for airplanes is a concept that should find takers. Initially, the designers thought of using the foot but discarded it for safety reasons.

One of these is the possibility of a person losing his balance when the aircraft encounters turbulence. Therefore, the designers decided on the elbow.

The hands-free doorknob of Japan will set a trend

An aircraft-engineering firm is working on creating a touch-free way to open a bathroom door by using sensors.

The BBC talks about Bangkok, where a mall has gone in for foot pedals as an alternative to lifting buttons. The intention is to avoid touching the buttons and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC says that merely touching a contaminated surface and then touching one's face is just one way for the virus to spread. However, it is not the only way. It can spread through contaminated droplets produced by others as they talk, cough, sneeze, and breathe. The CDC suggests frequent washing of hands as a protective measure. Moreover, surfaces that people touch regularly must be disinfected daily.

In March, soon after the pandemic struck, Japan took immediate steps to cancel its cherry blossom festival, ignoring the effects on tourism. The disease has led to deaths all over the world and has changed the lives of the people. There is no known cure, and the world is waiting for a vaccine.