Climate change is playing havoc with the environment and lives of people. Some parts of Europe had to face the most damaging drought on record in 2018 and 2019. These experienced summers that were much drier than average and large portions had to cope with severe drought. A new study predicts an increase in the frequency of such conditions across central Europe unless there are sincere efforts to arrest global greenhouse gas emissions. The rise in CO2 levels would lead to growth in temperatures with rivers and other sources of water drying up. That would mean the loss of crops and wildfire possibilities that would destroy the environment and result in loss of lives and habitats.

The area had gone through severe drought in 1949 and 1950. Researchers from Germany made a comparison of weather records that date back to 1766. They also took the help of computer models of climate change to forecast future scenarios. Their conclusion is simple - reduce greenhouse gases to minimize droughts.

The Guardian quotes one of the authors saying - "The findings indicate that introducing measures to reduce future carbon emissions may lower the risk of more frequent consecutive drought events across Europe." He adds that there is a need to reduce greenhouse gases globally and evolve suitable strategies to deal with climate change.

The journal Scientific Reports published the paper.

Drought damages the ecosystem

The study tried to establish a link between global warming and the ecosystem in Europe. The Guardian says there have been earlier studies on the subject. Those have also suggested drought situations could prevail in some parts of Europe.

These would be in the southern and central regions. One of the studies indicated cities in Europe would be much hotter. It went to the extent of suggesting London might face a climate similar to that of Barcelona by 2050. People in cities of southern and central Europe might have to get accustomed to extreme levels of heat.

In the opinion of an expert who was not associated with the research, the study reveals the consequences if the world does not assign priority to check greenhouse gas emissions. It will result in a drought that will threaten ecosystems, agriculture, and human wellbeing.

Reduction of greenhouse gas emissions can prevent drought

According to the Straits Times, the five hottest years in recorded history have occurred in the last five years. This is a wakeup call that the world cannot ignore. Researchers in Germany and the Czech Republic have studied the situation.

They have cautioned that unless central Europe takes action to curb greenhouse gas emissions, droughts could become more frequent. The study says - "The observational record suggests that the ongoing 2018-2019 European drought event is unprecedented in the last 250 years, with substantial prolonged implications for vegetation health." Obviously, a reduction in emissions could lower the risk of these damaging dry periods. Around a fifth of the Central European region had recorded poor vegetation health in the last two years. This is a matter of concern.

Climate change and drought are interlinked

Australia has been facing a water crisis because of drought conditions that have aggravated because of climate change.

In North Korea, severe drought has resulted in food shortage. For the sake of future generations, it is necessary to take the bull by the horn. Global warming has caught the attention of a section of the people and has been discussed at various international forums. It seems fossil fuels generate greenhouse gases, and a ban on such fuels could pay rich dividends. Some countries have already begun to lay stress on Renewable Energy. Electricity could be an alternative to fossil fuels, and electrically driven vehicles are entering the market in a big way. This line of action needs encouragement.