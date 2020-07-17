The Arctic is facing a period of extreme and unusual warmth with a record-breaking temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. This is a worry for scientists because such a trend will have global repercussions. Therefore, a group of 14 scientists from six countries undertook a study to identify the factors responsibly. They wanted to ascertain the reasons for such a situation and concluded - "This large-scale prolonged event would have been essentially impossible without climate change." The extent of damage to the environment due to climate change is unimaginable. Andrew Ciavarella is the lead author of the research.

He is a scientist at the U.K. Meteorological Office. He says - "The findings of this rapid research — that climate change increased the chances of the prolonged heat in Siberia by at least 600 times — are truly staggering."

According to CBS News, the study examined two specific events. First was the persistent warmth across the region from January to June. The second was the particular case of a record-breaking 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit witnessed at Verkhoyansk, Siberia, on June 20. The area of Siberia was larger than that of the entire United States.

During the six months, it experienced an average of 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. As far as the 100.4-degree record in the town of Verkhoyansk goes, the scientists labeled it as a rarest of a rare event.

Scientists blame humans for the Arctic heatwave.

Professor Sonia Seneviratne from ETH Zurich does not mince her words when she blames the human footprint on the climate system for the Arctic heatwave.

CBS News says she has cautioned that the world must realize the need to stabilize global warming at acceptable levels. She mentions about the Paris Agreement. Dr Friederike Otto, one of the most experienced climate attribution authors, was surprised at the results of the study. Incidentally, subsequent to the Paris Agreement, many countries decided to concentrate on introducing Renewable Energy and promote electric cars.

The high temperature in the Arctic leads to environmental issues

CBS News mentions about wildfires that have devastated nearly 8,000 square miles of Siberia. It was significantly more than that witnessed last year. Heatwave in the Arctic is destroying the environment with damage to the infrastructure and loss of greenery and wildlife habitat. There are instances of polar bears starving. Besides, the fires release CO2 into the atmosphere that heats the planet.

This, in turn, melts the sea ice at a prolific rate. In short, the Arctic is warming faster because of fossil fuels that contribute to this situation. This practice has to stop. As Dr. Friederike Otto cautions, climate change is everybody's problem. People have to realize that heatwaves threaten lives and livelihoods. It might not wipe out the human race but will certainly lead to instability.

The Arctic heatwave is an effect of greenhouse gases

According to Sky News, scientists have studied the recent record-breaking temperatures in the Arctic. They blame it on the influence of greenhouse gases on the planet caused by humans. To highlight the magnitude of the problem, they say climate change is responsible for the prolonged Siberian heatwave from January to June in 2020.

The scientists contributed to the World Weather Attribution initiative and used computer simulations to arrive at their conclusion. Verkhoyansk experienced record temperatures that caused wildfires. It turned out to be an environmental issue with loss of permafrost, and an invasion of pests. In winter, the region usually has bone-chilling cold weather and becomes unfit for human habitation. That is why Stalin used to send political prisoners there as part of their punishment.