The outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 has seen the world rocked by hundreds and thousands of deaths while the effect in some Asian countries was not serious. These were South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong and now Vietnam. The population of Vietnam is around 97 million and it has not reported a single Coronavirus-related death. Moreover, as per the latest information, it has 328 confirmed cases. This too in spite of sharing a long border with China and a regular inflow of visitors from that country. Such a situation is strange for Vietnam, which lacks the superior quality of healthcare compared to its neighbors.

In spite of such a handicap, the country is now a role model. It was a result of the combined efforts of swift action by the government coupled with rigorous contact-tracing, quarantining, and communicating to the public.

Vietnam: One and a half months without Covid-19 infections | Prensa Latina https://t.co/szrsjyedQn pic.twitter.com/By6U6l798L — International Observer Vietnam (@IntObsVietnam) June 1, 2020

CNN goes on to add that the country was on a lockdown that lasted for three weeks. It discontinued social distancing in late April and it has not encountered any local infection for more than 40 days. Right now, normalcy is returning. Guy Thwaites, a doctor says the numbers matched the reality on the ground.

A systematic approach helped subdue COVID-19

Vietnam did not wait for things to happen but began preparations for a possible coronavirus outbreak long before its first case. It did not wait for guidelines from WHO or the Chinese authorities but decided on a line of action. The process began with temperature screening for those arriving at Hanoi's international airport from Wuhan, the city where the pandemic originated.

Then began close monitoring of those who had a fever. The next step was to strengthen medical quarantine at all entry points. The first cases were of two Chinese nationals. Immediately, there was a stoppage of flights to and from Wuhan. Later, when more cases came to light, the scope of travel restrictions expanded to cover arrival quarantines and visa suspensions.

Incidentally, Vietnam locked down an entire community of thousands of people for 20 days because it had seven coronavirus cases.

CNN says Guy Thwaites attributes the success to the swift response by the authorities. He adds that Vietnam has handled infectious disease outbreaks in the past. There was the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2003 followed by avian influenza. That experience helped the government and the public to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with more confidence.

Vietnam was able to tame COVID-19

According to the Asia Foundation, actions taken by Vietnam to tame the pandemic were preemptive in nature. China was the first country that reported coronavirus cases. The health ministry of Vietnam did not lose any time to issue prevention guidelines.

These included monitoring at the border and once China reported the first death, Vietnam closed its northern border with China. Along with that came intensive health checks at border crossings and airports and closure of schools. In order to trace the movements of an infected person, the government allotted a number and shared it on social media for ease of getting feedback. Moreover, there was a widespread acceptance of the use of facemasks in public. It has become a part of the dress code.

COVID-19 has devastated the world

The pandemic has disturbed the lifestyle of the present generation. This is because it is contagious and it could spread through human touch. Obviously, people have to ensure social distancing and avoid crowded places.

Hence, COVID-19 has played havoc with the travel and tourism sectors. Airlines have grounded their planes and associated businesses are struggling. Even the zoos are feeling the effect of COVID-19 due to a shortage of funds to feed the animals.