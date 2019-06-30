Heatwaves in Europe prove that high temperatures can become unbearable and lead to the loss of lives. France reached a high of 45.9C (114.6F) recorded in a village in the south as Europe tries to come to terms with the heatwave. The previous record was 44.1C in 2003 when thousands died. Already several deaths occurred in the latest heatwave and Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said, "Everyone is at risk." The deteriorating condition of the weather in the country forced the authorities to issue a red alert for four areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This is mostly in the south, but large parts continue to remain on orange alert.

The BBC quotes meteorologists as saying that the situation is the result of hot air entering the region from northern Africa. This climate change is something people have to accept and get accustomed to. This is especially true for areas in the south of France. As the mayor of Gallargues-le-Montueux has remarked – “We have to put up with this climate, and that's what the future holds for us, don't forget.

Advertisement

The south of France is going to become tropical."

#UPDATE France has recorded its hottest ever temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, as Europe sweltered in an early summer heatwave already blamed for several deathshttps://t.co/YxGq1ggFxa — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 28, 2019

Whole of Europe affected by the heatwave

Apart from France, other countries like Germany, Poland, and the Czech Republic have all recorded their highest-ever June temperatures.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. Renewable Energy

In Spain, there are fires and firefighting teams battling the worst wildfires in Catalonia in over two decades. A red alert has been announced in eight provinces where there could be a spike in temperatures. Italy has also taken precautions. As far as loss of lives is concerned, two are victims of suspected heatstroke in Spain. One was a 17-year-old farm worker while the other was an 80-year-old man. Obviously, age is not a factor.

Unprecedented heatwave sweeps across majority of Europe, leading to deaths in Spain, France and Germany pic.twitter.com/toIMWw0T3G — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) June 28, 2019

The BBC adds that it is not right to link a single event like the heatwave to Global warming.

However, the frequency of the occurrence of heatwaves could increase because of climate change. The five hottest summers experienced in Europe since 1500 have been in the 21st Century. This is as per a climatology institute in Potsdam, Germany. In the opinion of scientists, rapid warming is associated with the extensive use of fossil fuels. Unless this is controlled, it could destabilize the planet's climate. One solution is to embrace Renewable Energy.

Advertisement

Fossil fuel causes heatwaves

According to News AU, the ongoing heatwave in Europe has claimed its first casualties. Information from Italy and Spain indicate the death of at least three people from suspected heatstroke. France had the hottest ever temperature that was in excess of 45C on Friday. One death a young man, the other two men were in their 70s and 90s. The severity of the situation has prompted health officials to advise people to remain indoors and hydrated at all times.

Advertisement

In Germany, there were at least four deaths in public bathing accidents, probably related to drownings. The blame for such extreme weather could be because of climate change. Scientists have warned that increased use of fossil fuel could translate into an increase in the frequency of such heatwaves.