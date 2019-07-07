UNESCO is an agency of the United Nations. It stands for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Among the agency's duties is designating World Heritage Sites. These are sites that have been deemed important to the history and the interests of humanity.

Several works of architect Frank Lloyd Wright are now included in their ranks. WKOW reports they are the first examples of modern American architecture to be designated.

Eight locations selected

Wright was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin in 1867.

He would go on to attend what is now the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Afterward, he got into the business of architecture. Wright began as a draftsman, working his way up and eventually becoming a world-renowned architect.

Many of his designs have been placed on lists such as the National Register of Historic Places. Many of them have now received additional recognition as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

One of them is Taliesin, Wright's personal residence and studio in Spring Green, Wisconsin.

His winter home, Taliesin West, in Scottsdale, Arizona was also chosen. Six more have made the cut so far.

The Herbert and Katherine Jacobs House in Madison, Wisconsin was designed for noted journalist Herbert Jacobs. Unity Temple is a church in Oak Park, Illinois. The Robie House is located on the University of Chicago campus in Illinois. Fallingwater in Mill Run, Pennsylvania was built as a weekend home the Kaufmann family of Kaufmann's Department Store fame.

Hollyhock House in Los Angeles, California originally belonged to oil heiress Aline Barnsdall. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City showcases various types of artwork. Together, they are called 'The 20th-Century Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright' by UNESCO.

Other projects of Wright's have been considered, but haven't yet been listed by UNESCO. The Johnson Wax Headquarters in Racine, Wisconsin is one. The Marine County Civic Center in San Rafael, California and Prince Tower in Bartlesville, Oklahoma are the others.

Wright's designs weren't alone in becoming World Heritage Sites. CBS reports that hills in Conegliano and Valdobbiadene in Italy were also selected. The hills are essential in the making of Prosecco wine.

World Heritage Sites are around the world

Locations across Earth have been designated World Heritage Sites. Others in the United States include Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

Prominent sites have been listed from around the world.

Natural wonders include the Great Barrier Reef in Australia and Yakushima in Japan. Man-made creations include the Palace of Versailles in France and the Forbidden City in China.