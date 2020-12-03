“We would like to propose a new paradigm.” That’s how Klitos Christodoulou, professor of Computer Science at the Department of Management and MIS – Digital Currency at the University of Nicosia (UNIC), in Cyprus, summarizes the bold ambitions of the EUNOMIA project, an international consortium funded by the European Commission, who proposes a decentralized and open-source social media platform.

In an interview with BlastingTalks, Christodoulou explains how EUNOMIA is using blockchain technology to create a platform that protects users’ data and give them the tools to self-verify the trustworthiness of the content they see.

What are the differences between the mainstream social media everybody uses today, like Facebook or Twitter, and blockchain-based social media?

First of all, we have all been experiencing social media and its impact.

Their main characteristic is that they are very centralized, and also non-transparent. They have issues with transparency and - to be frank with you - they are not that democratic. They are not that democratic with their users’ participation either, which means that they can decide to block you or enable or disable any action that you can take on the platform.

So the main problem is that they are very centralized. And because they do hold all the users' data in terms of actions, their habits, their preferences, their connections, and even their behaviors within the social media platform, they do have access to precious data for them.

It is privacy data for the user, but it is like gold for them. Because they can use these users’ data in order to train their models, to train their clever algorithms, and from there, they can push or drive marketing campaigns, advertising, etcetera. So they are actually using users’ data to do what we call in the world of computer science profiling and then using intelligent algorithms to influence people.

They could also manipulate the behavior of people. We have seen in the past how this was successful in the case of Cambridge Analytica.

How is the EUNOMIA project applying the principles of blockchain and how is this beneficial to users?

What we are trying to achieve with EUNOMIA is repurpose the idea of a social media platform.

And what I mean by repurposing the idea of a social media platform is that we would like to propose a new paradigm. We are actually designing a paradigm shift. We are expecting to see it as the next evolution of social media platforms.

So how can I trust a piece of data or a source of information? How can I self-verify that the piece of the story or whatever I’m reading, a post or something like that, comes from the original source and it has not been manipulated or changed? We believe that blockchain could be helpful in providing this kind of feature. To summarize my thoughts, I think the most important part where blockchain could be truly useful is that we are aiming to shift the focus back to the user and give the power of controlling the data to the user.

So, we are not storing anything on the platform. Everything is distributed and decentralized in what we are calling the EUNOMIA Service Note. To give control back to the user and also provide transparency, all the data is guaranteed by our blockchain backbone.

So the main idea is that you're not going to have your data stored in a database from Facebook or Google, for example, companies that we know analyze our data and sell it to marketing companies in order to make money.

We are encrypting the data, we are publishing the data, we are pushing this data to the distributed environment and only the user has access to that data. Only the user can unlock the information. And not only that, we are providing proofs of the data by anchoring these pieces of data in our blockchain backbone.

Do you believe that in the upcoming years the mainstream social platforms can make the transition to a more decentralized and democratic model or only new blockchain-driven platforms will be able to change the current landscape?

One of the main challenges these platforms are facing now is their business model that is focused on advertising, on analytics from the actual network. So I think that they have to change their business proposition to something which is more friendly to the user. I think this would be a challenge for them because I find it very difficult, unlikely for them to defend a new paradigm shift. With EUNOMIA we would like to be more honest, more transparent to the user, but also providing tools for identifying Fake News or misinformation.

We do believe that, if there are platforms out there like EUNOMIA, then we would be driving them to reconsider their propositions since users would be looking for these characteristics that we are currently defending or proposing with EUNOMIA in the platforms that they would be using. So you have a user community, which is more ethical in terms of the treatment of data, in terms of misinformation, in terms of transparency. Then, in order to stay afloat, to stay alive, you need to reconsider your model.

One of the biggest advantages of blockchain social media is the fact that the published content is not mediated by large corporations, avoiding any type of censorship or control over users’ data.

At the same time, we are currently seeing an abundance of fake news on social media, which has led these large corporations to apply measures that inhibit the sharing of this false information. How would a blockchain system behave in a situation like this? Couldn't its freedom create a more conducive environment for the spreading of fake news?

I think that technology is dangerous because humans decide to use technology to do something which is beyond the purpose of good usage. As with any new technology, we need to find equilibrium between having freedom and control of the user behavior. Just to come up with your question on whether this freedom with blockchain could incentivize the spread of fake news or illicit activity, I guess that the simple answer to this question is that the incentive is always the key element of how we are using the technology.

So the entire blockchain ecosystem per se is based on these incentives. It is a change of philosophy. It started from the financial application and now we can see the application of blockchain in many other industries. We hope that users, with the use of the technology and the tools we would be providing them with EUNOMIA, will have the tendency towards participating to prevent the spreading of fake news. And this comes from having a community where the users who generate the content are also the ones that are participating in improving or filtering misinformation. I think that we need to find the right incentives so that we can promote good behavior.

So, in blockchain-based social media, users will be the ones to flag if information is wrong or not.

One of the key elements here is that we would be using the users, using this idea of crowdsourcing, allowing users to participate and make judgments, to identify which sources are likely to be pieces of misinformation or information that could be exploited for illicit purposes. This is the kind of power we want to give to the users.

One of the interesting things blockchain-based social media allows users to create and handle is a reputation points system. Do you believe that this system can play an important role against the spreading of disinformation?

First of all, one of the main characteristics of blockchain is transparency. So we will have the ability to trace the pieces of information so that we can prevent or stop digital fraud.

We have a shift towards a more decentralized, user-centric, and if you like, user-respectful environment, but, by default, will exclude any activity made by advertising boards or fraud activities that are coming from algorithms. Another aspect is the fact that we would be using blockchain to anchor this reputation score to the blockchain so that the user can self-verify the integrity of the data and understand whether there are trails of misinformation.

How do you think the social media market will be in ten years' time?

One of the main concerns of traditional social media platforms now is who is controlling them. Usually is a big organization. I think that the next evolution of social media platforms will be governed by people, by the actual users.

That is one of the basics, one of the fundamental principles of blockchain technology, which is an ecosystem sustained by multiple participants that do have aligned incentives. For these reasons, the ecosystem of the social media platforms will have clear roles and responsibilities governed by the user, not by a central authority.

How much do you think people are prepared now for something like this?

People are now more conscious about the treatment of their data. They have seen how artificial intelligence derives insights from their data and then these insights could be used for illicit purposes. They are more conscious of privacy. They know that privacy is an important factor. I think that users are actually reacting to change, they are seeking change.

The internet has grown to a large ecosystem that is controlled by centralization. We would like to open it up. This is where technology decentralization is heading, to open up technological stock. That’s why we are talking today about decentralization in blockchains, decentralized finance, even, let’s say, decentralized governments, the way they make their decisions, the way we are voting. It is an entirely new ecosystem, and I guess people have been asking for more.

