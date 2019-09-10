Ever since the release of what most agree was the first supercar - the Lamborghini Miura in 1966 - car fans around the world always had their eyes on one thing - the speed limit.

In the car racing world, it's all about making and breaking records, and this goes as far back as 1905 when S.E.Edge's 90hp Napier was the first car in history to cross the 100 mph mark.

Almost 85 years later, the Ferrari F40 became the first car to go over the 200 mph mark.

In August of 2019, a professional car racing driver, Andy Wallace became the first man in history to drive over the 300 mph limit (490 kph) and he did it with the current Bugatti Chiron model.

Here's Andy Wallace breaking the 300 mph record:

Here's what Bugatti said on their official Twitter account shortly after setting the record:

Upon setting our 300mph record, BUGATTI accepted one major drawback: the Ehra-Lessien test track is 50m above sea level unlike other higher-altitude locations for high-speed runs such as Nevada. If tested in Nevada, we estimated speeds around 25km/h faster https://t.co/uBFsDQQxpY pic.twitter.com/jLh8jZEMXY — Bugatti (@Bugatti) September 4, 2019

A setback or not, one thing is true, Bugatti is the first manufacturer ever to break the 300 mph record.

Chiron Super Sport 300+ will be a limited-edition model

Contrary to what many would like to believe, Bugatti's new Chiron isn't meant to set any new records, instead, it's Bugatti's way of retiring from chasing world speed records, hence making the model a collectible instead of taking it into mass production.

The new might look the same, but it's definitely got its tweaks. Its front end vents have been improved, and its had its rear end reshaped to help reduce drag.

It's also using a slightly more powerful engine, whereas the previous version ran on 1,500-horsepower, this version of the quad-turbocharge W16 engine will pack 1,600-horsepower.

Chiron's starting price set at $3.5 million

Bugatti has stated they will limit the model to 30 units with a starting price of $3.5 million before taxes. It's a whopping figure, but not when you consider that a standard Bugatti Chiron has a $3 million price tag anyway.

Considering the improvements, and the fact that it'll be a collective model, it's actually surprising we see the price tag increase by a 'mere' $500,000.

Enthusiasts and fans with deep pockets also have an option of paying $3.9 million to access VW Group's test track in Lower Saxony, Germany to test the model out, in which case Bugatti vows to throw in the car for free.

The test track in question might be the only way of reaching the speed limit anyway, since its track features a 5.4 mile long (8.7 km) straight-line track, and also due to possible legal issues of driving over 300 miles per hour anywhere in public.

Bugatti's new Chiron 300+ official images

Here's a short but sweet preview of some of the exterior and interior views of the new 300+ model. Stunning as always, the images nicely showcase the rear draft upgrades as well as the changes to the front.

The newest models were rumored and partly announced earlier this year, at the same time Bugatti dismissed rumors about branching into SUV models.