Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians allayed worries that the 11-day excused absence of quarterback Tom Brady in training camp could affect the team’s performance in the upcoming season. During an interview on ESPN’s “First Take”, Arians, who’s now the Buccaneers’ Senior Football Consultant, said Brady is throwing “throwing the ball better than he has in like 10 years.” Arians added that Brady’s presence on the practice field brought up the team’s energy level in the entire building. “Not worried about Tom. That's one guy you don't have to worry about,” Arians stressed.

Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions.

In a separate report by Sporting News, Arians said Brady, as a 45-year-old quarterback, needed the time to sit back from the grinds of football. "Tom needed the time,” Arians said, adding that a 45-year-old guy like Brady has way more things in life going than a 25-year-old does. Arians added that Brady’s hiatus was also beneficial for the Buccaneers since the team had the chance to work with their backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and second-year signal-caller Kyle Trask. "It was great for us because we got to work with our backup quarterbacks, especially Kyle Trask for all that time getting valuable reps," Arians stressed.

Arians assured that Brady is laser-focused as he heads into his 23rd NFL season. “They all know he’s laser-focused and ready to roll,” Arians said, adding that Brady is all in to help the team win its second Super Bowl title in three years and his 8th Super Bowl ring.

Bucs finalize 53-man roster

The Buccaneers have finalized their 53-man regular season roster ahead of the league-mandated deadline by making 27 roster moves.

According to Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the team’s roster is heavier on offense than defense. The Buccaneers retained 28 players on offense, 3 for specialists and 22 on defense. The Buccaneers’ offense includes Brady, Gabbert and Trask at quarterback, Giovani Bernard, Leonard Fournette, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Rachaad White at running back, and Jaelon Darden, Mike Evans, Russell Gage, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman at wide receiver.

The Buccaneers kept Cameron Brate, Ko Kieft, Cade Otton, and Kyle Rudolph at tight ends while their offensive line consists of rookie Luke Goedeke, Robert Hainsey, Ryan Jensen, Fred Johnson, Nick Leverett, Shaq Mason, Donovan Smith, Brandon Walton, Josh Wells, and Tristan Wirfs.

Bucs sign 14 players to practice squad

The Buccaneers also signed 14 players to their practice squad, including outside linebacker Genard Avery, tackle Dylan Cook, cornerback Don Gardner, wide receiver Kaylon Geiger, defensive lineman Mike Greene, quarterback Ryan Griffin, tight end JJ Howland, running back Patrick Laird, center John Molchon, defensive lineman Willington Previlon, inside linebacker J.J. Russell, defensive lineman Deadrin Senat, wide receiver Devin Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner, per Buccaneers.com.