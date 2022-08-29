Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady received a lot of accolades from his peers as he regained the No. 1 spot in the NFL's Top 100 list for the 2022 season. According to NFL.com, the 45-year-old Brady topped the list for the fourth time since its inception in 2011 after leading the league in completions (485), passing yards (5,316), and passing touchdowns (43) in his 22nd year.

Brady climbed from No. 6 two seasons ago to the No. 1 spot following another excellent performance in his second year with the Buccaneers, whom he led to a second straight playoff appearance.

Brady has made it to the Top 100 list since his No. 1 debut 12 seasons ago, and he has yet to receive a ranking lower than No. 14. In a video posted by NFL.com on YouTube, rivals have lauded Brady for his excellent play last season where the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Earlier, teammates said they liked what they saw from Brady during training camp. Despite missing 11 days of training camp, Brady was sharp in his first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Players agree with Brady's ranking

"Tom Brady should probably be the number one overall player," said Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. "You can never count Tom Brady out," said Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones.

"45, 46 years old, that dude is a monster, man," Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard stressed. "Tom gotta go first," said New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon. "TB bro," New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry replied when asked who was the No. 1 player last season, referring to Brady. "In the league, Tom Brady," Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner added.

"I gotta go with Tom Brady, the man he got, he 80 years old throwing for 5,000 yards. Man, I gotta go to Tom Brady," said Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce lauded Brady's intensity, saying the desire is always there and it never wanes.

"That will to win is the highest out of anybody in the NFL.

That's by far the thing that separates him the most," he added. Rounding out the top were Rams defensive end, Aaron Donald, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Bucs await word on Hainsey, Leverett

The Buccaneers are still awaiting word about the health status of Robert Hainsey and Nick Leverett, who were competing for the starting center spot that was vacated due to Ryan Jensen's significant knee injury. Hainsey and Leverett both suffered injuries in their preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

Hainsey sustained an ankle injury in the second quarter, while Leverett later suffered a shoulder injury. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said the results of their tests were not yet in, so the team has to wait and see. "I have not talked to the trainers yet. They got in late, so we will see when they get around to it," said Bowles, per Buccaneers.com.