Despite an 11-day hiatus from training camp, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady did not miss a beat, based on his performance on Monday. The 45-year-old Brady returned to training camp after an excused absence, during which he missed five practices and played one preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Per Buccaneers.com, Brady was spotted by the media throwing with other quarterbacks on a separate field during the open portion of practice. But according to a tweet by Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, tight end Cameron Brate said “looking sharp as expected”.

Brate added that Brady was “firing on all cylinders.”

Tight end Cam Brate says Tom Brady coming back from an 11-day break and looking sharp was “as expected.” Says Brady was “firing on all cylinders.” — Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 22, 2022

In a press conference, head coach Todd Bowles said Brady ran the offense well during practice, adding the team is happy to have him back. Brady’s performance came as no surprise since some of his teammates said that they expect them to be in outstanding shape upon his return from his hiatus. Linebacker Devin White said Brady “will never miss a beat” when he returns to action.

The reason for Brady’s hiatus was unknown. There was a social media report that he filmed a "Masked Singer" episode that he committed to during his 41-day retirement.

According to a CBS Sports report, Brady spent time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and family at an exclusive resort in the Bahamas. There was a possibility that Brady committed a Bahamian vacation to his family when he briefly retired and decided to fulfill his promise.

Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions in the regular season, but the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days after that loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but changed his mind 41 days later, saying he still has “unfinished business.”

Buccaneers make roster moves

The Buccaneers made some roster moves on Monday, playing outside linebacker Cam Gill and guard Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve, per Buccaneers.com. The move means that Gill and Stinnie won’t be eligible to play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

A Lisfranc injury marred Gill’s outstanding game in the Buccaneers’ preseason opener against the Miami Dolphins. Gill recorded four tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss against the Dolphins before suffering the injury. Stinnie, for his part, suffered ACL and MCL injuries in his left knee in Saturday’s preseason game against the Titans. With the move, the Buccaneers’ roster is now down to 81 players.

The Buccaneers must cut one more spot by Tuesday to reach the new preseason limit of 80 players. Stinnie’s injury was a huge loss for the Buccaneers as he was expected to compete for the left guard spot vacated by the retirement of Pro Bowler Ali Marpet. With Stinnie out, rookie second-round pick Luke Goedeke and second-year man Nick Leverett are expected to vie for the said spot.