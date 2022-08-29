After he was selected No. 1 on the NFL Top 100 list by his peers for the fourth time in his career, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady expressed his gratitude on his social media account. “This is just a testament to the family, teammates, coaches, staff, and every single one of you who've supported me along the way. Thank you all. Let's go get another one,” the 45-year-old Brady tweeted following his latest accolade. In the upcoming season, Brady will go for his 8th Super Bowl ring after winning six with the New England Patriots and one with the Buccaneers.

Brady made it to the top of the NFL’s Top 100 list for the fourth time since the inception of the list in 2011 following his excellent performance last season, per NFL.com. In 2022, Brady topped the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and made it as finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. In his second season with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to another playoff run, but they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Days following the loss, Brady announced his retirement, but changed his mind 41 days later, citing “unfinished business” as reason for his comeback. In his first year with the Buccaneers after signing a two-year deal worth $50 million, Brady led them to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady is expected to continue to perform at a high level even though he had an 11-day excused hiatus during training camp. Some of his teammates lauded Brady’s performance during the early part of training camp, with wide receiver Scotty Miller saying the seven-time Super Bowl champion “has so much left in the tank.” Despite missing 11 days in training camp, Brady displayed his sharpness during their final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, where he completed six of eight passes for 44 yards.

Brady’s ‘last’ touchdown ball up for auction anew

It was supposed to be Brady’s final touchdown ball when he initially retired in February. The ball landed in the possession of an individual after receiver Mike Evans threw it into the stands after receiving Brady’s “final” touchdown pass. The individual decided to have it auctioned by auction house Lelands where it was sold for a staggering $518,000. But it became an ordinary Brady touchdown ball after the quarterback announced his return. Luckily for the buyer, he was granted reprieve from his commitment to purchase the ball. Now, Pro Football Talk reported that the same ball has been offered at an auction by Lelands. Someone has already put $25,000 on the said ball, which will remain in auction until September 17.