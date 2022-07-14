Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently came back from a 41-day retirement for his 23rd NFL season. Many are assuming that it would be the final season for the soon-to-be 45-year-old Brady before he joins Fox Sports as its top football analyst. But Brady, during an interview with Variety, kept the fans and rivals guessing about his future in the NFL. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely,” Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted that he doesn’t have five years left so he wants to do it his way and wants to give everything he’s got.

“My body feels really good,” said Brady, adding that it would be great if the Buccaneers win their second Super Bowl title in three years. If the Buccaneers indeed win Super Bowl LVII, Brady said it would be the greatest way to end his Hall of Fame-bound career. “I just have a competitive fire that got the best of me,” added Brady, who led the league in passing yards (5,316), passing touchdowns (43) and completions last season. Despite Brady’s Herculean effort, the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. After the loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL but came back 41 days later.

Brady won’t join Fox for postseason if Bucs don’t make playoffs

Brady also recently signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to be their No.

1 football analyst after his playing career is over. During the Variety interview, Brady clarified that he doesn’t plan to join Fox broadcasting booth for the postseason in case the Buccaneers don’t make the playoffs. “No,” Brady replied, adding that he wants to focus on football and commit to leading the Buccaneers to victory “as best as I possibly can.” Brady also stressed that his role in the broadcast booth would be to support and to inform based on his great knowledge about the game.

The quarterback also added that he has no problem being critical of things that he disagrees with and praise exceptional things from both coaches and players. But as of now, Brady said he’s not focus on his Fox gig but rather set on his playing career.

BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though. pic.twitter.com/lmiCFulwrH — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 14, 2022

Brady teases reunion with Edelman, Amendola and Gronk

On his Twitter account, Brady posted a photo of him with tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

But he immediately quelled the fans’ excitement about a possible reunion, Brady said it was only for the movie “80 for Brady”, which he stars in and produces. The movie, starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, is about four women who want to see Brady in action in Super Bowl LI. Gronkowski recently announced his retirement from the NFL after nine years with the New England Patriots and two with the Buccaneers.