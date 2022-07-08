Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has set many NFL records in his Hall of Fame-bound career and he is in line to clinch a few more before he finally calls it a career. In his 23rd season, the 44-year-old Brady could become the first quarterback in NFL history to record 100,000 passing yards, regular season and playoffs combined. Brady needs just 2,431 yards to set the record and he could do it around Week 8 or Week 9 if he sticks to his last season’s average of 313 yards per game. The seven-time Super Bowl champion also has a chance to snatch the two marks currently held by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning -- most career fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives.

As of now, Brady needs two of each to erase Manning's mark. According to John Breech of CBS Sports, Brady has a chance to add one more record to his long list of marks – most playoff wins against NFC teams.

The record is now currently owned by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who had 12 wins against NFC teams in the postseason in his career. Favre defeated 11 NFC teams in the playoffs while he was with the Green Bay Packers and 1 during his stint with the Vikings. As of now, Brady has 10 postseason wins against NFC teams – six when he was with the New England Patriots and four with the Buccaneers. If he leads the Buccaneers to a Wild Card appearance in the upcoming postseason, Brady has a chance to break Favre’s record.

Brady owns the record for most playoff wins with 35, way far ahead of Hall of Famer Joe Montana, who only had 16 postseason wins in his career. After 20 seasons with the Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two years ago. In his first year, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with an emphatic 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, the Buccaneers fell short last season after they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement but came back 41 days later.

Godwin could return soon

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, there’s a chance that Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin could return to full strength in time for the start of the 2022 season.

Easterling said that the Buccaneers are hopeful that Godwin could be ready for Week 1 after suffering a season-ending injury last season, per information from Adam Schefter of ESPN. “They are hopeful that he’ll be ready for opening day,” Schefter said of Bucs officials, adding that the team’s goal is to prepare him for opening day. The Buccaneers signed wide receiver Russell Gage to a three-year deal in free agency to serve as their No. 3 target for Brady behind Mike Evans and Godwin.