Veteran tight end Rob Gronkowski recently declared that his decision to retire is final and not even Tom Brady, his long-time quarterback, could convince him to return for another tour of duty. However, Gronkowski’s girlfriend believes there is a possibility that the tight end could come out of retirement again and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a shot at another Super Bowl title.

During an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, model Camille Kostek said she felt that Gronkowski’s latest retirement wasn’t a permanent one, adding that the tight end could emulate Brady’s recent decision to come back from a 41-day retirement.

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one,” said Kostek, adding “I think maybe he’ll come back again.”

“I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired,” added Kostek, per Sports Illustrated.

The soon-to-be 45-year-old Brady announced his retirement days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. However, Brady announced his return 41 days later, citing “unfinished business” as a reason for his comeback.

Gronkowski, for his part, announced his second retirement just recently, saying he decided to find other business ventures that could keep him busy. In his latest interview with ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Gronkowski said he’s firm in his decision to retire, adding that not even a phone call from Brady could change his mind.

When Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago, he convinced Gronkowski to come out of retirement and join him in Tampa Bay. The decision paid dividend for Gronkowski as he and Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Fournette overweight at mandatory minicamp

After two strong seasons with the Buccaneers, the team rewarded running back Leonard Fournette with a three-year deal worth $21 million. However, coaches were disappointed with Fournette six weeks ago when he reported for mandatory minicamp weighing nearly 260 pounds, per Luke Easterling of USA Today, citing information from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

According to Stroud, coaches were unhappy with Fournette adding several pounds in the offseason, far from his ideal playing weight of 228 pounds. But based on Fournette’s recent social media posts, he’s working hard to lose his extra weight and achieve his playing weight before training camp starts. Just recently, Fournette revealed that Brady helped convince the Buccaneers to sign him to a long-term deal after he ventured into free agency that included a visit to the quarterback’s former team, the New England Patriots.