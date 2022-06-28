Some have said the LA Clippers have been struck with unfortunate circumstances with their two superstar players being injured last year. The team managed to reach the Conference Finals the year before but were bested by the Phoenix Suns. The Clippers seem to want to capitalize on the upcoming season by retooling the roster and making more additions.

Among the other drama that the NBA season always seems to curtail. The Houston Rockets and John Wall are close to an agreement that would make him a free agent.

The buyout

According to inside details from ESPN, John Wall and the Houston Rockets are agreeing to a buyout that would make John Wall a free agent.

John Wall was due $47.4 million from the team, and he simply does not align with where they are headed in the future with a rebuild and the drafting of some young players over the past couple of years.

The point guard did not even play last season for the Rockets so they could develop their young talent with players like Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. The two simply are on opposite sides of the spectrum with Wall certainly wanting to compete for a title and the team being in a rebuild.

The guard's next move

According to multiple sources, including ESPN, John Wall plans to sign to play for the LA Clippers, a team that has been on the rise in recent years and that is slated to be a contender in the Western Conference in the upcoming season.

The acquisition of Wall will, according to some, form a big three with Wall, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. John Wall has been on the bad side of injuries but averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in about 40 games with the Rockets in the 2020-21 NBA season still showing he has more in the tank.

He has missed time due to a torn Achilles tendon and heel surgery.

Kawhi Leonard also missed all of last season to rehab and fully recover from an ACL tear sustained in last year's playoffs against the Utah Jazz.

The fit

The move definitely fills a need for the Los Angeles Clippers at the point guard spot, the one thing they have been missing over the past couple of seasons. Wall can provide playmaking and be featured in a fast-flowing offense with defenses having to worry about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The guard is still explosive at the rim and can hit some shots from distance for the club. The team certainly has championship aspirations after reaching their first-ever Conference Finals in team history two years ago and making the playoffs over the past couple of years. A team that many believed was cursed.

Caesars Sportsbook bumped the odds of the Clippers winning the title to (+700) for the upcoming season. NBA fans and other Sportsbooks alike have the team as a top favorite to win it all. The Boston Celtics and reigning champs in the Golden State Warriors have higher odds to win next year's title.

Paul George has spoken

According to a source from The Spun, Paul George has posted a picture with John Wall in the news that he could be joining the team.

The photo is a throwback to the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest that year with the two giving celebratory high fives during the event.

Paul George had to miss some time last season due to a torn ligament in his elbow. The LA Clippers certainly have a roster filled with 3-and-D players in Robert Covington, Rodney Hood, and Nicolas Batum. They also acquired Norman Powell towards the end of the season and still have sharpshooter Luke Kennard. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. are also two key pieces for the team.

It has to be seen how the three of George, Wall, and Leonard will play together but they are seen as one of the favorites to come out of the West. The LA Lakers team and fans might have a tough pill to swallow admitting the fellow LA team will be in a better position than them in the upcoming season and compete or possibly win it all.