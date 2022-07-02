Even while he’s on vacation, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues his preparation for his 23rd season in the NFL. The New York Post reported that the 44-year-old Brady was sweating it out while on vacation in Portofino, Italy. Brady was spotted working out on a yacht with no shirt on. He was seen sparring topless before finishing his workout riding a stationary bike. Later, Brady was spotted swimming in the ocean water. Earlier, Brady announced that he will take his family on a European vacation before training camp begins on July 27.

Brady owes his family a lot after they supported his decision to come back for his 23rd NFL season following a 41-day retirement. Brady announced his retirement days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round even through he has more left in his tank. Last season, Brady led the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions and was a finalist for the Most Valuable Player award. Brady also signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million with Fox Sports to become its No. 1 NFL analyst when he retires from active competition. Many believe Brady would be an excellent analyst when he eventually hangs up his cleats for good.

Griffin believes Gronkowski will return

Just recently, veteran tight end and Brady’s close friend and teammate, Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement after an 11-year NFL career, highlighted by four Super Bowl wins, all with Brady as his quarterback. But former NFL quarterback and current analyst Robert Griffin III believes that the league hasn’t seen the last of Gronkowski, based on his interview on the Rich Eisen Show, per Sportskeeda.

According to Griffin, Gronkowski might cut short his retirement for the second time if Brady calls him around Week 12 to Week 13. “When Brady makes that call from week 12-13, he'll pick up and come back,” said Griffin, adding the Buccaneers have been a top-five red zone offense when the veteran tight end is on the field. In the past two seasons, Griffin said Brady hasn't thrown an interception in the last two seasons with 66 touchdown passes.

“About 40 of those that come with Gronk being on the field so he's a massive threat for them,” he said. For this, Griffin believes that “it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when” with regards to Gronkowski’s return to the Buccaneers. Brady and Gronkowski won three Super Bowl titles in their nine-year partnership with the New England Patriots. When Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago, he lured Gronkowski out of retirement and won their fourth Super Bowl together. In 28 games with the Buccaneers, Gronkowski caught 100 passes for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns Overall, Gronkowski caught 621 passses for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns in 143 games.