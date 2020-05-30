With the NBA season on hold with plans for a possible return in the future, Paul Pierce has been vocal in the media about LeBron James, and now, on who is the reigning MVP for the 2019-20 season. Although there are many candidates for MVP, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo stand as the top two favorites.

Paul Pierce makes his choice for MVP

While on the show, "NBA Countdown," Pierce had no problem in crowning Giannis Antetokounmpo as the MVP. Giannis won last year's title, and Pierce believes he deserves it once again. According to the Bleacher Report article, he was on a historic mark averaging "29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game."

What was also impressive was that the team held the best record in the NBA at (53-12), something that favors Giannis over LeBron to many fans and media personnel.

Another reason many see him as the MVP over LeBron is by looking at his player efficiency rating, which marks him at a 31.63. The rating is the seventh-highest ever in NBA history.

Paul Pierce did admit he would put LeBron behind Giannis at number two for the season. However, many are split between whether to give it to LeBron or Giannis.

Paul Pierce next claim

Besides Pierce not giving the MVP crown to LeBron, Paul Pierce has faced criticism by the fans and some of the media for his comments that LeBron James is not a top-five player of all time. Many are not surprised the sports commentator would not pick LeBron as MVP because of his prior claims that he is not a top-5 NBA player of all time.

Many rightfully see LeBron James as a top-five NBA player alongside Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, and other players. Sports commentators and fans base it off of the brilliance LeBron has sustained for much of his career and the value he brings to each team that he goes to.

Paul Pierce is confident he had a better career than many players, one of which includes Dwyane Wade.

The NBA could return by July

Fans and the media believe we will get a chance to see who the real MVP is once the NBA season returns. According to ESPN staff from Ramona Shelburne, among others, the season could be back as soon as late July. We could be able to crown the next MVP as the Bucks could face off against the Lakers in the postseason.

LeBron's case

Just before the NBA season was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, LeBron James was making his case as the MVP with his team in the Los Angeles Lakers holding the best spot in the Western Conference. It is noted this conference is more competitive than the East, so, people can use that to his advantage.

LeBron was averaging the most assists per game with 10.6, along with averaging 25.7 points and 7.8 rebounds. In the last couple of games before the season was suspended, 'the king' was able to defeat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks on March 8 and 6 respectively.

LeBron James is also one of the main reasons the Lakers have been at the first spot in the West with him playing as a point guard this season.

The value he brings to a team is shown through the statistics and what the teams look like once he leaves.