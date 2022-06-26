Veteran offensive lineman Shaq Mason won two Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots while providing protection for quarterback Tom Brady. Mason and Brady played together for five seasons with the Patriots before the quarterback left New England after 20 seasons and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After playing for the Patriots for two more seasons, Mason is now reunited with Brady after New England traded him to the Buccaneers for a 2022 sixth-round pick. When asked about his reunion with Brady during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Mason said it’s great to be playing alongside the veteran quarterback anew.

“I was with him for my first five seasons so it’s great just being back with him and having a familiar guy behind me,” said Mason, per the New York Post. Mason said it’s great to play alongside Brady as he demands the best out of everyone around him. “You know what you’re getting out of him day in and day out. I couldn’t ask to be around a better guy,” added Mason, a valuable addition to the Buccaneers’ offensive line, especially for Brady who will return for his 23rd season in the NFL.

Mason is known to be a reliable quarterback protector for the Patriots as he gave up just 13 sacks and committed just 16 fouls in his seven years with the Patriots. Brady and Mason won Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII together with the Patriots.

After being selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, Mason appeared in 103 games with 98 starts. Last season, he started 15 games for New England, helping the Patriots reach the playoffs last season as a Wild Card but they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

Bucs announce training camp schedule

Per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers announced their training camp schedule, which will begin on July 27.

According to Smith, the Buccaneers will hold 12 practices with Krewe Members and special guests in attendance at the AdventHealth Training Center. Just like last year, the Buccaneers will give season pass members, luxury suite owners, Stadium Club members, premium seat holders and corporate partners access to these practices on a first-come basis.

Krewe Members will be prioritized by tenure, according to Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "We are excited to offer our Krewe Members and corporate partners the opportunity to once again come out and experience the start of our team's preparations for the upcoming 2022 season," Ford said. The practices will be opened, including the final two, which are joint practices with the Miami Dolphins. The Buccaneers are eyeing to win their second Super Bowl title in three years with Brady as their quarterback. Brady recently announced his return to the Buccaneers after a 41-day retirement.