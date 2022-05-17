After he retires as a player, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will join the Fox Sports NFL broadcast booth as its top football analyst. The 44-year-old Brady will join Kevin Burkhardt as his partner, replacing the tandem of Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, who will move to ESPN to call Monday Night Football during the upcoming NFL season. It was reported that Brady signed a 10-year deal worth $375 million to join Fox Sports as its top football analyst. Earlier, Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson believes that Brady will do an excellent job as analyst.

During a conference call, Buck and Aikman spoke about Brady as their future successor. “As far as Brady, would anybody ever bet against the guy being great at anything?” said Buck. While it would be a steep learning curve for Brady, Buck said Brady will be fantastic as analyst. “I tend to root for everybody right on down the line. I genuinely feel happy for him,” he said. Aikman echoed Buck’s position, saying “there’s no reason to think that he won’t win at this.” “I have nothing but respect for Tom. Tom has won at everything he’s done in life,” he said, adding Brady hasn’t taken any shortcuts when it comes to his playing career, and in broadcasting as well. Earlier, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal defended Brady’s huge deal with Fox Sports, saying the seven-time Super Bowl champion deserves the contract.

Brady signs with Netflix

TMZ Sports reported that Brady signed a deal with Netflix, which include a new special entitled "Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT" where he will be roasted. According to Netflx, Brady will also serve as an executive producer for the series, but he will also be roasted on the show. "We can't wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady," Netflix Vice President of Stand-up and Comedy Formats Robbie Praw said in a statement According to Praw, Brady returned to the NFL for his 23rd season so he can delay this roast.

On a serious note, Praw said he’s thrilled to work with Brady, saying he expects the roast to be a breeze for the NFL quarterback. “No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top,” referring to Brady, who channeled Marshawn Lynch in a statement, saying "I'm just here so I won't get fined." The date of the Brady’s special is not yet known.

Brady blocking out the noise

Last season, Brady received criticism after the Buccaneers lost to the New Orleans Saints in Week 15. But Brady has his own way of dealing with criticism as reported by Fox Sports and the New York Post. In a Buccaneers video documentary, Brady was caught saying "I just look at the TV and go like this," and holding up two middle fingers. "F--- you guys, f--- you TV,” he added. Brady then explained that he doesn’t listen to the noise because the more important thing that matters most happens on the field, during practices and games.