Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman continues to fuel speculations about a possible comeback with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his social media account. On April Fool’s Day, Edelman posted an edited photo showing that he signed a contract with the Buccaneers. The following day, Edelman posted a photo with former Patriots teammate and current Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski during an event in Tampa and accompanied it with the caption “Always nice catching up with old friends.”

Always nice catching up with old friends 🌴 pic.twitter.com/efhyJtE6Mb — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 2, 2022

On Monday, Edelman added more fuel to the fire when he posted a clip from the comedy show “Seinfeld” about getting back together.

He put the name Brady on the main cast Jerry Seinfeld, Gronk in the other character, Me on Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Charity Event on Jason Alexander. He accompanied the video with the caption “Ugh should I text him?”

While Edelman did not mention any name, he could be referring to his close friend, quarterback Tom Brady, who has been encouraging him to come out of retirement and join the Buccaneers. Recently, Brady fueled speculations of a possible Edelman comeback when he posted their old workout video. Brady recently came out of a 41-day retirement for his 23rd NFL season and his third with the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers already have their wide receiving corps set with Mike Evans as No. 1, Chris Godwin at No. 2 and Russell Gage at No. 3. But Edelman could play a big role in Brady’s offense in case he comes back. In his 12 years with the Patriots, Edelman caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns. Gronkowski, for his part, still remain unsigned but from the looks of it, he’s leaning towards a possible return to the Buccaneers.

When Brady joined the Buccaneers two seasons ago via a two-year deal worth $50 million, Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined his long-time quarterback in Tampa.

Bucs sign Fred Johnson

The Buccaneers boosted their offensive line by signing fourth-year offensive lineman Fred Johnson, per Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers finally signed Johnson, whom they eyed to sign three years ago.

Johnson became available after the Cincinnati Bengals waived him recently. The Bengals gave Johnson a qualifying offer to become a restricted free agent, but he was released after he signed the offer. Johnson made it to the NFL after going undrafted in 2019, signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. When he was waived by the Steelers, the Buccaneers put on a waiver claim on Johnson but the Bengals had the higher priority. Johnson could become an option for the Buccanees, who lost Ali Marpet to retirement and Alex Cappa to free agency. The Buccaneers also have Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, Aaron Stinnie and Shaq Mason.