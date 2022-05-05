Before he returns to the football field for his 23rd season in the NFL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady plans to spend more time with his family and the family of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. According to People, the 44-year-old Brady said he would first prioritize spending time with Gisele and their kids Benjamin and Vivian, in the offseason, including a great vacation in Europe. Brady son with actress Bridget Moynahan is also expected to join the trip. "We're going to Europe for a great vacation with the family," Brady said, adding he will spend more time with his children before the football season starts.

After their loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady announced his retirement but he changed his mind six weeks later and announced that he will return for his 3rd season with the Buccaneers.

"I just felt like there was still a lot of competitiveness — for me to want to engage with my teammates, to give it another shot,” said Brady, who earlier said that his decision to return was due to “unfinished business.” Brady also considered the free-agency period in announcing his return so the Buccaneers have enough time to bring back key players who can help the team win its second Super Bowl crown in three years. In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady helped the team win its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady said it would be easy for him to transition to football, saying he’s “in one place and focused with my one group of teammates." Brady is expected to make history anew as the first quarterback to start in four different countries when the Buccaneers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Germany in November. Brady also has a chance to clinch the record for most passing yards in international games, which is currently owned by former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles.

Brady tops merchandise sales

Aside from leading the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions last season, Brady also topped the NFL merchandise sales, according to Pro Football Talk. Based on the list released by the NFL Players Association, Brady was on top of the list when it comes to officially licensed merchandise sold from March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.

The merchandise includes jerseys, shirts, bobbleheads, toys, photos and other products with the player’s name, image or likeness. Quarterbacks dominated the list as Brady was followed Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Mac Jones of the New England Patriots and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys. San Francisco tight end George Kittle was the only non-quarterback in the Top 10 at No. 7.