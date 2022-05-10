Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he’s excited to be a part of the NFL broadcasting world once he retired playing in the NFL. Fox Sports earlier announced that they signed the seven-time Super Bowl champion as their lead NFL analyst once his playing career is over. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Brady’s contract with Fox Sports is for 10 years and $375 million, more than what he earned in his 23 seasons in the NFL. It is considered the largest contract in sportscasting history as it almost doubled the salary of CBS’ Tony Romo and Troy Aikman of ESPN, who are earning an average salary of $18 million per season.

Brady will call games alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. In a tweet, Brady confirmed Fox Sports’ announcement, saying “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

With the move, the 44-year-old Brady would be able to remain close to the game he loves even if he decides to retire. Brady will play his 23rd season in the NFL and third with the Buccaneers after a 20-year stint with the New England Patriots. Aside from being their top NFL analyst, Brady will also serve as company ambassador who will help in sponsorships and promotional activities.

Currently, ESPN has Joe Buck and Aikman, Amazon has Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, NBC has Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth while CBS has Jim Nantz and Tony Romo for their respective NFL coverages. Earlier, it was reported that Brady will join the broadcasting world after he briefly retired from the NFL.

Buccaneers expect to add more wideouts

As they set to begin their OTAs, the Buccaneers currently have 11 wide receives on their offseason roster, but they are expected to add more from undrafted rookies, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. The Buccaneers have one of the best receiving corps in the league, thanks to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

But there is uncertainty on the part of Godwin as he’s still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the latter part of last season. Evans and Godwin are expected to take the first two spots in the depth chart while newly signed wideout Russell Gage will serve as their No. 3 wideout. Aside from the three, wide receivers coach John Van Dam said it would be open season for the rest of the wide receiving corps, which also include Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson and Jaelon Darden. “They've all got different talents and abilities and bring something different to the table. But I'm really looking forward to the competition as this moves along here,” Van Dam said. He added that in this league, you can never have enough wide receiver as things can change every week due to injuries. Van Dam stressed the Buccaneers should get enough talent to compete every week.