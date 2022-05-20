With 22 seasons in the NFL under his belt, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady owns most of the records that a signal-caller could achieve in the league. But when he enters his 23rd season, the 44-year-old Brady could set more records before he finally calls it a career. Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Brady needs just 2,431 yards to become the first quarterback in NFL history to tally 100,000 passing yards, regular season and playoffs combined. Last season, Brady averaged 313 yards per game so there’s a chance he might set the record around Week 8 or Week 9.

Brady also has a chance to snatch two records currently held by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning – most career fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. Currently, Brady has 42 fourth-quarter comebacks in his career, one behind Manning’s 43. Last season, Brady led the Buccaneers to three fourth-quarter comebacks against the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and the New York Jets. Brady can also eclipse Manning’s mark of 54 career game-winning drives. He is currently tied with Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger at 53. In his two-year stay in Tampa Bay, Brady has eight game-winning drives.

Brady could become Bucs franchise leader in passing TDs

As for the Buccaneers, Brady can also become their passing touchdown leader in just three years if he throws for 39 scoring strikes next season.

Jameis Winston holds the record with 121 in his five years as starter for the Buccaneers while Brady currently has 83 in his two-year stay in Tampa. If he leads the Buccaneers to a 14-3 record in the coming season, he will tie Trent Dilfer for most wins by a quarterback in franchise history. Brady will play in his 23rd season after deciding to return to the NFL after a 41-day retirement.

In his first year with the Buccaneers, he led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. However, the Buccaneers’ quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophy ended in the NFC Divisional Round after losing to the Los Angeles Rams. Days following that loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

Bucs finalize preseason schedule

The Buccaneers will start their 2022 preseason campaign at Raymond James Stadium against the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 13, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. After that, the Buccaneers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 20 and the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27, both on the road. The Buccaneers are also scheduled to play their first two regular-season games on the road against the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. They will have their first home game on Sept. 25 against the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers are also slated to play the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.