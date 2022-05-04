Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to make two records when his team takes on the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 13 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Per CBS Sports, the 44-year-old Brady will try to become the first quarterback to win in four different countries. Brady is undefeated in two games in London and one in Mexico when he was with the New England Patriots. As of now, Brady is among three NFL quarterbacks who won in three different countries, including Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick. The Buccaneers will play “host” to the Seahawks in Week 10 in Germany.

On his Instagram Story, Brady shared a photo of the announcement and accompanied it with the caption “can’t wait for this one.”

Brady can set passing yards record for int’l games

Aside from becoming the first quarterback to win in four different countries, Brady can set the record for most passing yards in NFL international games. Currently, Brady has thrown for 952 yards outside the United States and needs 258 more yards to break the record set by Blake Bortles when he started in five international games when he still with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Brady still playing at a high level, fans can expect him to break Bortles’ record in Germany.

In his three international wins, Brady threw for at least 300 yards in each of those games while the Patriots outscored their opponents, 113-22.

In his first international game in 2009, Brady threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots defeated the Buccaneers, 35-7, in London. Three years later, Brady returned to London and led the Patriots to a 45-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams after throwing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. In 2017, Brady threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Patriots over the then-Oakland Raiders, 33-8.

Bucs to play outside US for 4th time

As for the Buccaneers, they will play outside the United States for the fourth time as part of the NFL's International Series of games Previously, the Buccaneers played in London, England three times (2009, 2011 and 2019) -- twice at Wembley Stadium and once at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Just recently, the NFL granted the Buccaneers and three other teams access to Germany as part of the league’s International Home Marketing Area (IHMA) in December, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

As of now, 26 teams have been given IHMAs in eight different countries. The Buccaneers are eyeing to win their second Super Bowl title in three years with Brady as their quarterback. In his first year, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The following year, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, Brady declared his retirement but came back 41 days later.