With Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returning for his 23rd season in the NFL, his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, would again be in-charge of their family. Gisele has no problem with that since she has been used to that role, with Brady spending most of his time on football. During an interview with British Vogue, Bundchen spoke about raising their family and her relationship with Brady. Saying it’s not a “fairy tale” people want to believe it is, Gisele said it "takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids." Gisele thanked Brady for allowing her to take the reins when it comes to family matters, adding that the quarterback trusts her decisions.

Gisele accepts some modeling job from time to time, saying she feels better in her 40s than during her prime at her 20s. "We’re all told that life is over at 40 and I feel like I’m just beginning," Bundchen said. Gisele is very supportive of Brady’s decision to come back for his third season with the Buccaneers. Just recently, Gisele commented “working hard” as she admired Brady’s jacked arms. This season, Brady has a chance to make history anew by becoming the first quarterback to throw for 100,000 yards, regular season and playoffs combined. In his first season with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Burrow offers theory about Tom Brady’s 'retirement'

While many people thought that Brady will hang up his cleats for good when he announced his retirement several months ago, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was convinced that he would return for the 2022 season. “Did anybody actually think he was going to be retired?” Burrow asked during his appearance on the Full Send Podcast.

According to Burrow, Brady’s “playing too well to give it up right now”, referring to the latter’s performance last season where he led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. Burrow then offered his theory regarding Brady’s 41-day retirement, saying the seven-time Super Bowl champion “wanted to shut down the conversation.”

According to Burrow, if Brady didn’t announce his retirement, people would always ask if he’s retiring or not.

“So I think he went ahead and did it to get everybody off his back so he could think about it,” the Bengals quarterback said. The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement days after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. However, Brady announced his return after 41 days, saying he still has unfinished business to address. Burrow will have a chance to face Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 15 at Raymond James Stadium.