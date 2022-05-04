Lambeau Field is located in Green Bay, Wisconsin and is one of the longest-serving major sports venues in the United States. Originally known as City Stadium, it's home to the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League. It was eventually renamed in honor of Packers co-founder Curly Lambeau.

After rumors for several weeks, it was recently reported that a 'major event' would be hosted at Lambeau Field. The Green Bay Bay Press-Gazette, Wisconsin Public Radio and others have since made the confirmation. A different kind of football is headed to Lambeau.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich set for a friendly match-up in July

Two of Europe's most storied Soccer, or football, clubs are apparently headed for Lambeau Field. It's slated to be a friendly meeting during July. This marks the first formal soccer event to be held at Lambeau Field.

Man City is one of the most successful soccer teams in England's vaunted history in the sport. It shares a historic rivalry with cross-city counterpart Manchester United, and another with Liverpool. After a bleak period in during the 1990s, it has more recently become arguably the most dominant force in the Premier League.

Participating in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich is unquestionably the most famous of Germany's soccer teams.

It's actually a multi-sport club, fielding teams in several other varieties of competition, including basketball, gymnastics and even chess.

Dignitaries representing both European clubs appeared at Lambeau Field on May 2nd to mark the announcement. They were guided around the stadium by LeRoy Butler, a Hall of Fame former member of the Packers.

The Packers notably have one of if not the biggest fanbase in the NFL, including a major following in Europe. Likewise, both Bayern Munich and Manchester City have sizeable legions of supporters in North America.

It remains to be seen if Lambeau Field would host other soccer events in the future. Snowmobile racing and ice hockey are among the other non-American football events to draw support from the venue.

Soccer is a fan favorite in Wisconsin

Wisconsin does not currently field a team in Major League Soccer or the National Women's Soccer League, the top two leagues for the sport in North America – though it has been mentioned as a possible future expansion location.

Nonetheless, the state has a rich history in soccer with a large contingent of fans. The University of Wisconsin-Madison has fielded a highly successful soccer program for both men and women.

Several other soccer clubs call Wisconsin home, on both the professional and amateur sides. Among them are the Milwaukee Wave and the Croatian Eagles. The former are currently members of the Major Arena Soccer League. While the Franklin, Wisconsin-based latter are members of the United Premier Soccer League. The two franchises can lay claim as being America's oldest continuously operating soccer clubs.