Tampa Bay Buccaneers team owner Joel Glazer was ecstatic about the decision of quarterback Tom Brady to return to the squad after retiring for 41 days. During the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, Glazer said the Buccaneers are just thrilled to have him back, calling it the “greatest news I heard all offseason.” "Having Tom Brady back is unbelievable," said Glazer, calling Brady “unbelievable for our franchise.” Glazer also praised Brady's tireless work ethic and and the leadership that he brought to the Buccaneers when he arrived in Tampa, per NFL.com.

Previously, head coach Bruce Arians revealed that he hasn’t stopped celebrating since Brady made his announcement.

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers two seasons ago and led them to their first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. However, the Buccaneers fell short in their title defense as they dropped a heartbreaking 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Brady announced his retirement days after the loss, but kept fans expecting after he declared that he would never say never to a possible comeback. Like any other fan, Glazer said he went through a lot of emotions when Brady announced his retirement, but he kept that hope that Brady had a chance to return, especially with the way their season ended.

Glazer also clarified that Brady did not inform him of his return when the quarterback attended a Manchester United match in England.

Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts to Brady’s return

Despite winning twice over Brady and the Buccaneers last season, Rams head coach Sean McVay is still unhappy over the quarterback’s decision to return to the NFL, per Clutch Points.

When asked about his reaction to Brady’s return, McVay told the Los Angeles Times “I was thinking, s--- man, can we get this guy the hell out of this league.” McVay’s statement was shared by NFL.com and accompanied it with the caption “Probably 30 other coaches that agree with you Sean.”

Gage chooses new number

The Buccaneers recently signed their No.

3 wide receiver, Russell Gage, to a three-year deal to provide Brady with another target on offense. During his tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, Gage used No. 83 in his first four seasons before he switched to No. 13 last season. With the Buccaneers, Luke Easterling of USA Today reported that Gage will use No. 17. Gage was heavily recruited by Brady to join the Buccaneers after announced his comeback. Gage will play behind top receiver Mike Evans and No. 2 Chris Godwin, who recently signed a long-term deal with the Buccaneers.