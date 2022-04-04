Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is aware of what at stake when he decided to return to the NFL after a brief retirement. During an interview with People, the 44-year-old Brady declared that once he agreed to come back for his 23rd season in the NFL, there would be no turning back, calling it his “greatest challenge yet.” “I've got to commit every bit of mental toughness I have to be in this with them until the end of the season, and I'm excited for it," Brady said. The seven-time Super Bowl champion said he’s inspired to go out there and do his best this season, promising to give everything he’s got to his teammate, like he always does.

Brady also admitted that he’s at the end of his career, so he wants to finish strong and at the highest level as he goes for his eighth Super Bowl ring. "I think it's just wanting to achieve the ultimate goal and the pursuit of that, of winning a Super Bowl,” Brady said when asked about his reason for returning. He previously won six Super Bowl titles in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and one in his first year with the Buccaneers.

Brady also stressed the importance of giving 100 percent to accomplish the Buccaneers’ goal of winning their second Super Bowl title in three years. Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 triumph over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

While some of his rivals, like Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers, have already retired, Brady remains in championship form, which he credits to his long-time body coach Alex Guerrero. Last season, Brady led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions. He even made it as finalist for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy, which went to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bucs host Auburn cornerback

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Buccaneers are expected to meet with some top prospects who will fill their needs for next season. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers are scheduled to meet with Auburn’s Roger McCreary, one of the best cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Buccaneers have several players who played for Auburn in college, including cornerback Jamel Dean, and linebacker K.J.

Britt so McCreary would feel at ease if Tampa Bay chooses him. McCreary is expected to go be taken late in the first round so expect the Buccaneers to consider him with their 27th overall pick in the opening round. The Buccaneers are scheduled to pick 60th overall in the 2nd round, 91st overall in the 3rd round, 133rd overall in the 4th round, and 248th and 261st overall in round 7. The Buccaneers lost some of their players to free agency, including safety Jordan Whitehead, who signed with the New York Jets.