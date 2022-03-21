Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady really knows how to drive fans crazy as he posted a video of his workout with former New England Patriots teammate and close friend, wide receiver Julian Edelman. The 44-year-old Brady posted a video on his Instagram account throwing to Edelman, who looks ready to return to the field despite retiring from the game last season, per Sports Illustrated. Brady posted the video on his social media page and accompanied it with the caption “Still the best way to get some cardio in… @edelman11”. Edelman also posted the video on his Twitter page with the caption “How’s the knee look?” with two eyes emoji.

The video fueled speculations that Edelman is planning to make a comeback with the Buccaneers, like what their teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski did two seasons ago. “Well, one of these two dudes just came out of retirement…. why not both!?” tweeted one fan. “Yeah he’s coming back isn’t he,” another fan commented. A Patriots fan said that he would lose it if Edelman comes out of retirement. But New England Sports Network (NESN) reported that the video Brady shared appeared to be taken last year and was simply edited by videographer Ari Fararooy, based on the latter’s post from July 25, 2021 where the quarterback was seen throwing a football into a JUGS machine.

Edelman, Brady played together for 11 seasons

However, it’s not accurate to say that Edelman isn’t looking to return to the field and play alongside Brady anew in Tampa Bay. Edelman played 11 of his 12 seasons with Brady as quarterback with the Patriots before the latter signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers.

Last season, Edelman retired due to lingering knee issues that limited him to six games in 2020. Brady, for his part, announced his retirement after the Buccaneers lost to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round but he announced his return after just 41 days. The Buccaneers are currently stacked at wide receiver and recently signed free-agent Russell Gage to a three-year deal.

Bucs looking to sign Brady to new deal

According to Buccaneers insider, JoeBucsFan, general manager Jason Licht was asked if the team would sign Brady to a new deal following his return. Licht said the team is working on a new deal with Brady and called it a priority. However, Licht did not provide additional details on the terms of the new deal or whether Brady would play in 2023. Joe said the Buccaneers could rework Brady’s current deal to give the team additional cap space in signing some of their key players. Brady has one year left in his contract with the Buccaneers after signing a contract extension last offseason. But Brady is known for giving discounts and restructuring his deal so the team can get key players who can help him win.