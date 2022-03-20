The decision of quarterback Tom Brady to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season has the approval, not only of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, but also of his entire family. This was reported by People Magazine based on information from two sources, who said that initially, Bundchen was hoping that the 44-year-old Brady would retire. "Gisele has been vocal about wanting him to retire for years but she's also his biggest cheerleader,” the source said. The source added that Brady won’t make his comeback if Gisele wasn’t on board with his decision.

"Everything they do they decide as a family,” the source said. Another source said that Bundchen was hoping that Brady would be happy with retirement, but she supports his decision to play because he wants the quarterback to be happy. “But she is always worried about him getting injured," the second source stressed. When Brady announced his decision to return, Gisele was among those who welcomed the news, even commenting on her husband’s statement with “Let’s go lovvvey”

After 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers two seasons ago. He then led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady initially announced his decision to retire after the Buccaneers failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy following a 30-27 loss to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams. However, Brady kept his fans guessing when he said that he would never say never to a possible comeback.

Buccaneers explain new season ticket rules

When Brady announced his return, the Buccaneers have implemented a wait list for their season tickets and tweaked the rules on new season-ticket holders. Based on their new rules, the new season-ticket holders would have to purchase seats in both 2022 and 2023 and require those who will purchase lower bowl tickets to have Florida driver’s license.

According to Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers said the new policies were aimed at creating the best home field advantage for the team. “We want to provide loyal Buccaneers fans with the best opportunity to purchase the very limited number of seats that are available,” Buccaneers chief operating officer Brian Ford said in a statement.

Buccaneers have six picks in 2022 Draft

Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft next month, the Buccaneers have six selections that can help them fill the void left by the departure of some players to free agency. According to Buccaneers.com, the Buccaneers have their own picks in the first four rounds and round seven and one compensatory pick. In Round 1, the Buccaneers will pick 27th overall, 60th overall in Round 2, 91st overall in Round 3, 133rd in Round 4, 248th and 261st picks in Round 7. The 2022 NFL Draft will be held from April 28-30.