Quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday announced that he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL, cutting short his retirement that he announced 41 days ago, per Buccaneers.com. In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old Brady said that in the past two months, he realized that his place is still on the football field and not in the stands. “That time will come. But it’s not now,” said Brady, adding that he loves his teammates and his supportive family. “Without them, none of this is possible,” said Brady as he announced that he will be coming back for his 23rd season in Tampa.

“We have unfinished business,” the quarterback added, referring to their failure to defend the Lombardi Trophy that the Buccaneers won in Brady’s first year in Tampa. Brady’s decision to return was fully backed by his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who commented “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs.”

Glazers host Brady

Brady’s decision to return came one day after he watched the Premier League clash between Manchester United and Tottenham at Old Trafford. Manchester United is owned by the Glazers, who also own the Buccaneers. In an earlier Twitter post, Brady thanked the Glazer family for hosting him and his two kids as they watched the Manchester United-Tottenham showdown. “So lucky to be able to share experiences like this with them,” he tweeted.

Thanks to @ManUtd and the Glazer family for hosting me and my boys yesterday. So lucky to be able to share experiences like this with them. pic.twitter.com/GDofXNZpfW — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

With his return to Tampa, Brady honored the remaining one-year deal from the contract extension that he signed with the Buccaneers last offseason.

Brady announced his retirement days after they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. In his first year in Tampa, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Arians welcomes Brady’s return

When asked for his reaction about Brady’s decision to return, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians replied “total excitement”, per Sports Illustrated.

In a tweet by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians said Brady’s decision to return would be a good thing for the Buccaneers, who are eyeing to retain all of their free agents. “Oh yeah, guys love playing with him,” Arians told Stroud. Some of the Buccaneers’ key players are expected to turn free agents, including running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Rob Gronkowski, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, among others. The Buccaneers recently used the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin, which was a good thing since they will keep their No. 1 and No. 2 wide receivers. Top wideout Mike Evans is under contract with the Buccaneers but the team’s running back corps will be depleted as Ronald Jones II and Giovani Bernard are also set to become free agents.