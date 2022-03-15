After quarterback Tom Brady announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL, center Ryan Jensen signed a three-year deal worth $39 million. On Tuesday, Jensen revealed that the 44-year-old Brady informed him that he would be coming back to the Buccaneers before he made his decision public. Jensen said that his mind was set on returning to the Buccaneers when Brady called him to inform him that he’s coming back and he wants to run it back, but he considers it a sugar on top. “And obviously that’s the sugar on top,” said Jensen, who was celebrating his daughter’s birthday when Brady called.

Jensen said Brady’s decision to return to the Buccaneers would influence other teammates who are in free agency to stay in Tampa. “Tom coming back, that could sway some decisions of some guys that are in free agency or looking to sign back,” Jensen said. “Tom is probably the greatest recruiter of all time so we'll see what happens,” he added.

Aside from Jensen, the Buccaneers recently signed cornerback Carlton Davis to a three-year deal. The Buccaneers also have other key players who are in free agency, including running backs Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones Jr. and Giovani Bernard, tight ends Rob Gronkowski and OJ Howard, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The Buccaneers already lost guard Alex Cappa and safety Jordan Whitehead to other teams.

Cappa signed a four-year deal worth $35 million with the Cincinnati Bengals while Whitehead joined the New York Jets.

Jensen not surprised by Brady’s decision to return

Jensen said that he wasn’t entirely surprised by Brady’s decision to come back, especially with how their season ended. The Buccaneers failed to defend their Super Bowl title after losing to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

“I honestly don't think I was that surprised. By the way you know everything transpired last year, the way the season ended I mean I just feel like a player like Tom, obviously the greatest to ever do it, he can't go out like that," Jensen pointed out, per transcription of his interview. Days after their loss to the Rams, Brady announced his decision to leave the game.

However, he kept the possibility of returning open after saying he would never say never to a likelihood of a comeback.

Bucs to sign wideout Russell Gage

The Buccaneers are expected to sign former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage, according to Luke Easterling of USA Today. In 61 career games, Gage recorded 193 catches for 2,065 yards and nine touchdowns for the Falcons. The Bucs are expected to slot in Gage as their No. 3 wide receiver behind Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.