Quarterback Tom Brady made more than just a headline when he attended the showdown between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their Saturday's Premier League game at Old Trafford. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Brady's attendance could fuel more speculations about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manchester United is owned by the Glazers, who also own the Buccaneers, who signed Brady to a two-year deal worth $50 million two seasons ago.

The decision to sign Brady paid immediate dividends as he led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, the Buccaneers failed to defend the Lombardi Trophy following a heartbreaking 30-27 loss to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Days after the loss, the 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement after a 22-year NFL career – 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers. But Brady recently said that he never say to a possible comeback.

Buccaneer's general manager Jason Licht declared that the light is always on for Brady if he decides to return to the squad but insisted that the team is ready to make the necessary moves in the offseason. But Florio said any move the team makes in the coming days would have to go through the Glazers.

"The key to that outcome isn't held by Arians or G.M. Jason Licht or anyone other than the family that owns both the Buccaneers and the Soccer club Brady watched the play on Saturday," Florio said.

Two GOATS meet at Old Trafford

With Brady in attendance, Cristiano Ronaldo put on a scintillating show as he tallied a hat-trick to lead Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The hat-trick propelled Ronaldo as the all-time FIFA record goalscorer with 807 goals, per The Sun.

After the game, Brady went down to the pitch and chatted with Ronaldo for a few moments. Earlier, Brady tweeted about the Manchester United-Tottenham clash, saying he might cheer on Harry Kane, but he will root for Manchester United to win.

"Here we go! Ronaldo vs. Kane. I might fist pump if you score Harry, but I'm riding with Man Utd today," Brady tweeted.

Kane did not disappoint Brady as he scored in the first half with a penalty, increasing his goal tally to six in his last five Premier League games. But it was Ronaldo who stole the show after recording his second hat-trick for Manchester United. Brady and Kane developed a close friendship after declaring that the quarterback is his idol. Kane also expressed his desire to play as a kicker in the NFL.