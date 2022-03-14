Hours after quarterback Tom Brady announced his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, the team has set up a waiting list for season passes for the upcoming season. According to Buccaneers.com, fans who want to see Brady in action next season can now join the waiting list to purchase season passes. The team said it is currently completing the process of last season’s renewal process. Once finished, the Buccaneers will start selling 2022 passes to those on the waiting list, based on availability. The upcoming season will feature a Super Bowl LV rematch between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Brady’s first year with the squad, the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs, 31-9, to bag their first Super Bowl title since 2002. The Buccaneers are also scheduled to face the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, who faced off in Super Bowl LVI. Brady and the Buccaneers will also take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks.

The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement days after their bitter 30-27 loss to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. But Brady kept the possibility of a comeback alive after saying that he would never say never to a livelihood of returning to the NFL. Brady’s decision to return came after meeting with the Glazers, who own the Buccaneers, when he attended the Manchester United-Tottenham Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Licht, Arians talk about Brady’s return

In a separate story by Buccaneers.com, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said the team is ecstatic that Brady has decided “to continue playing and working toward winning another championship.” According to Arians, Brady is playing at a championship level, based on his performance last season when he topped the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass attempts and completions.

Brady was even a finalist for the Most Valuable Player trophy after throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns in the regular seasons. He also completed 485 of his 719 pass attempts. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, for his part, said the organization is thrilled that Brady has decided to come back. “With this decision now made, we will continue to move forward with our offseason plans to reload this roster for another championship run,” he added.

Bucs sign Jensen to 3-year deal

Hours after Brady announced his return, the Buccaneers signed starting center Ryan Jensen to a three-year deal, according to Luke Easterling of USA Today. Per Easterling, Jensen’s deal is worth $39 million, with $23 million in guaranteed money. The move kept Jensen from the free-agent market where he was expected to get huge offers.