Cornerback Carlton Davis III signed a three-year deal worth $45 million to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, keeping one of the team’s key defensive players as they try to win another one with Tom Brady returning as quarterback. During a media interview, Davis III, who was set to become a free agent, said his decision to return to the Buccaneers was influenced by Brady’s announcement that he would come back for his 23rd NFL season, per JoeBucsFan.com “That played a part in my decision,” admitted Davis, adding Brady’s return would automatically make the Buccaneers contenders again for the Super Bowl title.

“Who wouldn’t want to come back and compete for another ring with the GOAT?” stressed Davis, adding that Brady’s move played into some of his thought process before he decided to remain with the Buccaneers. Last season, the 25-year-old led the Buccaneers with 11 passes defended and had 39 total tackles and an interception in just 10 starts. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians lauded Davis’ signing, calling him a “huge, huge asset to our football team”, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. “Since we drafted Carlton in 2018, he has developed into one of the premier cover corners in the NFL,” said Bucs general manager Jason Licht, adding that the organization is very happy to reach a new deal with the cornerback.

Brady has vision for the Buccaneers

After deciding to return to the Buccaneers after a 40-day retirement, the 44-year-old Brady immediately buckled down to work and listed all the improvement the team needs to compete for another Super Bowl. This was revealed by Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

Christensen said he believes that Brady was preparing to play the entire time as he had the list submitted to the coaching staff. "It felt like the morning after we had just lost to the Rams," Christensen said, referring to the Buccaneers’ bitter 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Several days following that loss, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL, but he kept the fans guessing when he declared that he would never say never to a possible return.

"The first thing he said was he didn't want to go out that way. He wanted to make sure we do everything to win it all next year,” Christensen added.

Buccaneers sign Breshad Perriman

Following Brady’s return, the Buccaneers have made some moves, signing center Ryan Jensen to a three-year contract and kept Davis and guard Aaron Stinnie. The Buccaneers also sealed a trade with the New England Patriots for guard Shaq Mason and signed veteran free-agent receiver Russell Gage. Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers also kept veteran wideout Breshad Perriman by signing him to a one-year deal. Perriman played six games for the Buccaneers after he was signed to the practice squad midway through the 2021 season Perriman caught 11 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown -- the 700th TD of Brady’s career.