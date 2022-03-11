Beer manufacturer Samuel Adams has paid tribute to quarterback Tom Brady’s retirement from the NFL by making a new brew that will be on presale on Saturday. Dubbed the “Greatest of Ale Time,” Samuel Adams said the new brew -- a New England Double IPA --made in honor of the “GOAT” himself would be available through its website, per Masslive.com.

The beer contains 7 percent alcohol by volume, a salute to Brady’s seven Super Bowl victories -- six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel Adams earlier announced that it would release just 199 cases of the new brew, referring to Brady’s draft selection in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The can’s design carries a goat’s image, a fitting design for Brady, who is considered the NFL’s greatest of all time (GOAT). While preselling will start on Saturday, the beer will reach buyers on 3/28, referring to the 28-3 deficit that Brady and the Patriots overcame to beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI.

The 44-year-old Brady announced his retirement following the Buccaneers’ NFC Divisional Round loss to the eventual Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams. In his first year with the Buccaneers, Brady led the team to its first Super Bowl win since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

However, Brady declared that he would never say never to a possible comeback.

Brady has one year remaining in his contract with the Buccaneers and could return anytime he wants. Earlier, it was reported that Brady could venture into TV broadcasting and become a possible minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. He is also expanding his businesses as he filed for dozens of trademarks for various products.

Bucs face difficult offseason

Aside from finding a new starting quarterback following Brady’s retirement, the Buccaneers have to deal with other key players in the coming days, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. The Buccaneers currently have Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert as quarterback options but could make a move for a signal-caller in the free-agent market.

In addition, some of their key players will turn free agents -- including running back Leonard Fournette, tight end Rob Gronkowski, Carlton Davis III, Ryan Jensen, Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, Jordan Whitehead, and Alex Cappa.

The Buccaneers used their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and would try to sign him to a long-term deal. Fournette earlier posted a cryptic message on Instagram about his future with the Buccaneers, but he later deleted it. Giving long-term deals to some of their top free agents like Godwin will give the Buccaneers more flexibility and space to sign other key players.