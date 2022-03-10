Leonard Fournette is headed to become a free agent after two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Buccaneers declared that they would do everything they could to sign all of their key players back, it looks like Fournette is not part of their plan, per Luke Easterling of USA Today.

The running back posted a cryptic message on his Instagram account, sharing a photo of himself in a Buccaneers’ uniform with the caption, “They could never say I didn’t give it my all every time I suited up, didn’t really have time to reflect on the season but I’m thankful appreciate my teammates, coaches, family, fans for everything #PlayoffLenny.”

Quarterback Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement, was among those who noticed Fournette’s post, commenting “LOMBARDI LENNY” with a heart emoji.

Aside from Fournette, fellow Buccaneers’ running backs Ronald Jones II and Giovani Bernard are also expected to join the free-agent market. The Buccaneers only have Ke’Shawn Vaughn as their only rusher under contract for the 2022 season. However, there is a possibility that the Buccaneers could bring back Fournette after he tests the free-agent market to determine his value.

Fournette gave Bucs two fruitful seasons

Fournette joined the Buccaneers two seasons ago after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, who drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played a backup role to Jones but eventually took over the top rushing spot late in the regular season and in the playoffs.

Fournette earned the monickers “Playoff Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny” after helping the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl two seasons ago. Fournette ran the ball 64 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns and caught 18 passes for 148 yards, and a score in four regular-season games as the Buccaneers cruised to their second Super Bowl crown with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

In 27 games with the Buccaneers, he ran the ball 277 times for 1,179 yards and two scores and caught 105 passes for 687 yards and two scores, per Pro Football Reference.

Bucs use franchise tag on Godwin

For the second straight year, the Buccaneers used the franchise on wide receiver Chris Godwin as they tried to reach a long-term deal, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Despite suffering a knee injury that deprived him of the chance to play in the final three games of the regular season, Godwin still led the Buccaneers with 98 catches for team-best 1,103 yards and five scores.

Per Smith, the Buccaneers used the “non-exclusive” franchise tag on Godwin, which would allow him to talk to other teams. However, the Buccaneers have the right to match any contract offer that Godwin will receive. If the Buccaneers decide not to match, the team that signs Godwin will have to send two first-round picks to Tampa Bay.