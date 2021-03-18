The Buffalo Sabres have been having a rough time of it as of late. It has included an extensive losing streak. As noted by ESPN, the Sabres could be headed toward missing the postseason for a 10th consecutive season.

As it currently stands, the team is at the bottom of the East Division of the National Hockey League. It's not impossible, but a spot in the playoffs seems like a longshot at this point. Let alone a shot at a championship. In the pursuit of better results, the Sabres have made a change.

Ralph Krueger dismissed as head coach

Ralph Krueger's tenure as the Buffalo Sabres' head coach has concluded.

It comes a month after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in his second season in the position. Previously, he also had a brief stint as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers.

At one point, the Sabres were a rare example of coaching stability in the NHL. Lindy Ruff was at the helm for more than 15 years. He'd previously had a decade-long playing career with Sabres, including serving as team captain. The next four coaches following Ruff have not lasted longer than two seasons each.

Krueger took over in Buffalo after Phil Housley was fired. Housley was a Hall of Fame player who spent the lion's share of his career with the Sabres. But his head coaching tenure likely won't be spotlighted in the franchise's history as his playing career will.

Ralph Krueger is a native of Canada and began playing amateur ice hockey there.

He eventually began playing professionally in West Germany. And, with a couple of brief exceptions, he spent the rest of his professional playing time there. Krueger would also play for West Germany in two world championship tournaments.

He's had many stops as an ice hockey coach. Including as head coach of Switzerland's men's national team and Team Europe during the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Team Europe would finish as the runners-up of the tournament.

Krueger has also been active in major professional Soccer. Including as director and chairman of the English team Southampton F.C..

Don Granato takes over on an interim basis

Assistant coach Don Granato has been elevated to be the interim head coach. Before joining the Sabres, Granato had been an assistant coach with two other NHL teams.

For many years, he was the USA Hockey National Team Development head coach. He's also been a head coach in the AHL, USHL, and ECHL. He also played in the USHL and ECHL. At the NCAA level, Granato played with the Badgers of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He helped the Badgers dominate the college hockey world in 1990.

As noted by Buffalo News, Granato comes from a prominent hockey family. His brother, Tony, is the current head coach of the Badgers men's team. He also played for the team, and at one point, Don was an assistant coach under him. Tony Granato played with three teams in the NHL. He later was head coach of the Colorado Avalanche and the United States men's national team.

Their sister, Cammi, was a Hall of Fame player. She helped the United States women's national team win Olympic gold and silver medals.

Currently, she's a scout for the NHL's Seattle Kraken. She's married to former longtime NHL player Ray Ferraro.