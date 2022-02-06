It was reported recently that recently retired quarterback Tom Brady has been receiving multi-million dollar offers to join the broadcast booth. Based on multiple reports, the 44-year-old Brady could even eclipse the record $18 million per year salary of CBS Sports analyst and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, with many saying he could receive a salary of at least $25 million. But for his former rival, ex-New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, Brady won’t venture into sports broadcasting anytime soon. "He's not going into broadcasting.

He's too good,” Manning said, per TMZ Sports. Eli and his brother, Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, have ventured into sports broadcasting as hosts of the alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN. As of now, Eli said Brady should enjoy his retirement by relaxing and spending more quality time with his family. "Enjoy life," Manning advised Brady, who recently announced his retirement after 22 years in the NFL. Brady won seven Super Bowl titles, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady decided to retire after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Brady could become team owner

With his various business ventures like his clothing line, TB12 Sports, cryptocurrency and NFT, Brady is expected to become the first NFL player billionaire.

So owning an NFL team in the future could also be a possibility for Brady, according to Liam Killingstad of FrontOfficeSports.com. Killingstad reported that Brady amassed some $450 million in salary and endorsements during his time as an NFL player. But this could grow and grow considering Brady’s status as a greatest of all time.

“Ownership is the answer to this, and Tom Brady is at the forefront of the movement,” Killingstad said. Earlier, it was reported that Peyton Manning could become part of the next ownership group of the Denver Broncos. Sadly, Manning doesn’t have the money to purchase 30 percent of the Broncos, even if he includes some of his family members.

Evans speaks about Brady’s final TD pass

Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans was the recipient of Brady’s 710th and final touchdown pass in his NFL career during their loss to the Rams. It was then unknown to Evans that it would be the last time that he will receive a pass from Brady. Days after the loss, Brady announced his retirement, but Evans and some of his teammates wished that he could have played one more year with the Buccaneers. "I didn't want it to be his last touchdown pass," Evans said, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com. "That was a great ball by him." As of now, Evans is enjoying his time at the Pro Bowl, where he and five other teammates were selected. "It's a good experience," said Evans, adding he’s glad to see his teammates at the Pro Bowl.