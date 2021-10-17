Before their 28-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had an interview with Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer of Amazon where he raised the possibility of playing until he’s 55 years old, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I really think I can play as long as I want,” the 44-year-old Brady stressed, adding that his physical body won’t be a problem. However, Brady said that his family would be a factor in making the decision to play until he’s 55 years old, explaining that he would miss too much of his life with his family by doing that.

Before that, Brady said he could play for one or two more years after his contract with the Buccaneers expires after the 2022 season.

Brady dead serious in playing until 55

But for Buccaneers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, Brady is dead serious in playing until he’s 55 years old. “People think he’s joking about playing until he’s 55. I don’t think he’s joking at all,” Sherman said in his podcast, per David Esser of Sportscasting. Earlier, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said Brady can play as long as he wants because he has earned it for leading the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. As of now, Brady leads the league when it comes to passing yards with 2,064, touchdown passes with 17 in just 6 games and completions with 183.

As for Sherman, he will be sidelined for two weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in their win over the Eagles.

Brady was talking about different trade

Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, sent Twitter and the NFL into a frenzy when she responded to the quarterback’s “missing the fall this year” tweet with “time for a trade?”, per Yahoo Sports.

Many fans thought that Brady wants to leave Tampa Bay and might continue his career elsewhere. However, the tweet was not related to football or Brady’s stint with the Buccaneers, but with their interest in crypto. In a video that Brady posted on his Twitter account, the quarterback talked about the possibility of a trade during a golf game.

Brady’s pronouncement quickly spread in various areas of the United States, only to find out that he’s just talking about crypto. Brady included a caption on the video, which says “Actually @giseleofficial, good call on the trade”, to which Gisele responded with “What else would I have been talking about.”

What else would I have been talking about. https://t.co/LOEmtHRcO4 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) October 17, 2021

It will be remembered that Brady and Gisele have entered into a long-term partnership with crypto firm FTX via equity stake, per Bloomberg. At first it was Brady who made the foray into crypto before he convinced his wife to follow. Just last month, Brady expressed interest in getting part of his salary as bitcoin, per Luke Easterling of USA Today. “I’d love to request that to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens,” Brady said on his SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go” podcast with Jim Gray.