Days after announcing his retirement, quarterback Tom Brady has been receiving multi-million dollar offers to either join the broadcast booth as NFL analyst or host of a television show, among others. While a source told Fox Sports that Brady has no plan of following the path of former NFL star Michael Strahan, who is now the host of “Good Morning America.” According to a source, the 44-year-old Brady turned down offers to host “Saturday Night Live,” and make live appearances on “Good Morning America,” “Today” and “CBS Mornings.” Front Office Sports also reported that Brady has received several inquiries from Fox Sports, ESPN and Amazon about becoming their newest NFL analyst.

Fox Sports is expected to lose No. 1 analyst Troy Aikman to Amazon, which will take over “Thursday Night Football” from Fox beginning with the 2022 season.

Brady could earn $20M to $25M

If Brady accepts one of those offers, he could land the richest contract in sports broadcasting history. Currently, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo of CBS Sports is the highest-paid announcer with a salary of $18 million per year. “Brady would be worth his weight in gold. The opening bid would be $20 million a year — and it could go as high as $25 million,” a source said, adding that there’s no way that Brady would make less than Romo. Sports marketing expert Bob Dorfman said that it would take an 8-figure deal to convince Brady to sign him to a multi-year deal.

Aside from broadcasting offers, Brady's agent Jason Hodes has been receiving volume of opportunities from streaming, publishing and brand deals. But People said Brady is currently focused on his Brady apparel brand, his NFT platform Autograph and his fitness and wellness brand TB12.

Bucs to remain contenders

Despite Brady’s retirement, the Buccaneers are confident that they will remain title contenders next season, according to one of the team’s Pro Bowlers, per Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

"We most definitely are still going to be contenders," said outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, who will suit up for his second Pro Bowl stint. Barrett said the Buccaneers still have guys who are hungry for more playoff stints and a Super Bowl victory. The linebacker added that the Buccaneers’ front office also loves having a taste of success that the team had with Brady leading the charge.

Aside from Barrett, the Buccaneers are well represented in the Pro Bowl with wide receiver Mike Evans, center Ryan Jensen, guard Ali Marpet, defensive lineman Vita Vea, inside linebacker Devin White, safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. and tackle Tristan Wirfs on the roster. Wirfs won’t suit up because of an ankle injury.