A New England Patriots superfan is drawing strength from quarterback Tom Brady as she battles breast cancer. Kara Doolittle, who recently underwent a double mastectomy, shared her cancer battle on Twitter and got responses from the 44-year-old Brady and Patriots running back Brandon Bolden, who has also beaten cancer, per Patriots.com. According to the 33-year-old Doolittle, she was watching Brady’s documentary “Man in the Arena” a day before she was diagnosed with cancer. Coincidentally, the episode was about Brady’s mother getting diagnosed with cancer.

“So, it was so weird that we had just watched that episode and then the following day I got diagnosed with cancer,” said Doolittle, who started rooting for the Patriots since she was a child as her father was a season ticket holder. She said watching the episode helped her got through fear and anxiety and related with how Brady handled his mother Galynn's cancer diagnosis in 2016.

You got this Kara!! Sending love ❤️ https://t.co/FymXwfGyaS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 7, 2022

Being a huge fan of Brady, Doolittle posted a tweet expressing how the quarterback’s ordeal with his mother’s cancer battle resonated with her. “I am so happy I watched “Man in the Arena” last week because seeing how @TomBrady and his whole family rallied around his mom’s cancer is helping me feel inspired to beat my own #breastcancer.

Thanks @UnderArmour @espn,” she tweeted. Doolittle was surprised when Brady responded to her tweet with “You got this Kara!! Sending love.” After reading Brady’s response, Doolittle jokingly told her boyfriend "I've peaked. The cancer can take me now." This was not the first time Brady provided inspiration to cancer victims as he also helped inspire 10-year-old Noah Reeb as he recovered from cancer.

Aside from Brady and Bolden, many Patriots fans are helping Doolittle through donations and other activities.

Brady-Arians relationship turned sour?

During their two years together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady and head coach Bruce Arians got along just fine. So the rumor being floated by former Patriots offensive lineman and radio host Rich Ohrnberger is being doubted by many.

Ohrnberger claimed that the relationship between Brady and Arians turned sour, adding his sources told him that the “honeymoon was over in Tampa” this past season, per Larry Brown Sports. Sources allegedly told Ohrnberger that Brady and Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich were working on their game plan while Arians was rehabbing his Achilles injury. But when Arians returned, he shot down the plan created by Brady and Leftwich. But Ohrnberger clarified that his soured relationship with Arians did not drive Brady to retire after 22 years in the NFL – 20 with the Patriots and two with the Buccaneers.

Brady to 49ers?

Per NBC Sports, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk made some bold prediction that Brady would end up with another team in case he decides to return to the NFL.

Florio shared that a person emailed him and told him that Brady is undergoing a classic mid-life crisis where he divorced from the Patriots, had a short-term relationship with the Buccaneers and late-night text to a high school sweetheart – the San Francisco 49ers. Brady grew up rooting for the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana so Florio said there’s a possibility that the quarterback will make his last hurrah with his hometown squad.