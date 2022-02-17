There is a possibility that quarterback Tom Brady, who recently announced his retirement after 22 years in the league, could become a NFL team owner soon. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, there is a possibility that the 44-year-old Brady could become the minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. Dolphins’ owner Stephen Ross is currently facing an investigation regarding the accusation of former head coach Brian Flores that the team owner offered him $100,000 for each loss in 2019. With the growing sense that Flores’ accusation will be corroborated, Florio said it would be wise for Ross to walk away rather than face more legal troubles.

Florio added that Ross already has a buyer if he decides to sell his team – real estate mogul Bruce Beal, who has held the right to purchase the team since 2016.

Florio said regardless of when Beal gets the team, Brady could be in play as minority owner of the Dolphins. “There’s a lingering belief that Beal’s acquisition of the Dolphins would be followed by Beal selling a sliver of it to Brady,” said Florio. Florio added that with Brady’s fortune continuing to grow as he is expected to become the first billionaire player in the NFL, he can also secure ownership of the Dolphins. There is also a possibility that he might buy another NFL team. Several days ago, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons – 20 with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Brady kept open the possibility of returning to the league after saying he would never say never to a possible comeback.

Brady has advice for Stafford

When the Buccaneers celebrated their Super Bowl win, Brady had too much to drink and he had to be guided by a teammate while walking. He also threw the Lombardi Trophy from his boat to another boat ridden by some of his teammates.

So when he saw Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford drinking a beer at their parade after their Super Bowl LVI win, Brady offered Stafford some advice. “Mix in a water Matt. Trust me,” Brady tweeted. Stafford led the Rams to a 30-27 win over Brady and the Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bucs eyeing Deshaun Watson

With Brady’s retirement, the Buccaneers currently have Blaine Gabbert and Kyle Trask as quarterbacks. While the team is looking to use one of them as their starter, they are also exploring other quarterback options, like what they did two seasons ago when they signed Brady to a two-year deal worth $50 million. According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers are looking to trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who did not play last season due to some off-field issues. It was reported that the Buccaneers are also eyeing quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. But Hall of Famer Warren Sapp advised the Buccaneers to first talk to Brady before making any quarterback move.