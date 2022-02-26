Many have been expecting quarterback Tom Brady to venture into broadcasting as an NFL football analyst in the coming years, but offers are coming earlier that expected for the 22-year NFL veteran and seven-time Super Bowl champion. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the 44-year-old Brady is expected to be pursued by both Fox and Amazon about filling the void in their NFL broadcasting booth. Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman has left Fox Sports for a sportscasting gig with ESPN. According to the New York Post, Aikman signed a five-year deal worth $90 million with ESPN.

With his new deal, Aikman has matched Tony Romo’s current salary of $18 million as CBS top football analyst. Amazon also tried to lure Aikman into their fold as their Thursday night analyst, but ESPN was quicker to the draw. Earlier, it was reported that Brady could surpass Romo’s current salary if he decides to jump on the broadcasting bandwagon. But based on his latest pronouncement that he would never say never to a possible comeback, Brady could cut short his retirement and return to the football field next season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expecting Brady to stay with the team that he played for in the last two years of his illustrious NFL career. Brady has one year remaining in his contract with Tampa Bay, where he signed a two-year deal after a 20-year career with the New England Patriots.

In his first year in Tampa, Brady led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers however failed to defend their title after dropping a close 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round.

Bucs to exercise fifth-year option on Devin White

According to Luke Easterling of USA Today, the Buccaneers are expected to exercise the fifth-year option on linebacker Devin White’s rookie contract. The Buccaneers took White with the No. 5 overall pick and the 2019 NFL Draft and he didn’t disappoint as he emerged as a key part in the team’s defense.

While also played a vital role in their last season’s Super Bowl run as he recorded 140 combined tackles and 9.0 sacks in the regular season and 38 tackles and two interceptions in the postseason. In his three-year stint with the Buccaneers, White has recorded 359 total tackles, including 242 solo tackles.

O.J. Howard honored

Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard was selected by his teammates as the recipient of the 2021 Ed Block Courage Award, which symbolizes professionalism, great strength and dedication, in addition to being community role models. "I'm extremely grateful to be selected as the Buccaneers nominee for this prestigious award," said Howard, per Buccaneers.com.