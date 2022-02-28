The Miami Dolphins were eyeing to get Tom Brady as their starting quarterback for the 2022 season, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. According to Florio, the Dolphins were planning to get Brady and pair him with Sean Payton as head coach at the end of the 2021 season, but the move was scrapped after the team was sued by its former head coach Brian Flores, together with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. Based on information from his sources, Florio said the Dolphins had internal discussions about bringing in Brady, not just as a quarterback, but also as a minority owner.

However, the plan was placed on hold because of the uncertain status when it comes to his retirement. Florio said if it’s clear that the 44-year-old Brady will stay retired, the Dolphins could proceed with their plan to offer a piece of the team to the quarterback. It was earlier reported that Brady could become a minority owner of the Dolphins, due to his closeness to Bruce Beal, who is expected to purchase the team from Stephen Ross.

In 2020, It was also rumored that Brady could join the Dolphins as player with partial ownership on the table. But Brady eventually signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two seasons ago. Brady then led the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl title since 2002 via a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers failed to defend the title after losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round. Brady announced his retirement days after the loss, but he kept the possibility of a comeback open by saying that he would never say never to a return to the NFL. Brady has one year remaining in his contract with the Buccaneers, who expect the seven-time Super Bowl champion to remain with the team in case he decides to return.

Brady to the Browns hoisted

The Cleveland Browns are in a quandary about their quarterback situation with starter Baker Mayfield and could find a replacement for him for the coming season. But Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had another idea in mind, saying the team could lure Brady out of retirement and make him the starter next season, per Heavy.com.

“I would be on the phone with Tom Brady’s agent, and I would give him whatever amount of money he wants for 2022,” Cabot said during a recent episode of the “Orange and Brown Talk” podcast. Cabot said that Brady could be interested with the Browns as they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders with good defense and one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. However, Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud said that if Brady decides to return to the NFL, he could stick with Tampa Bay as he doesn’t want to deal with adjustments of joining a new squad.