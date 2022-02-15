Quarterback Tom Brady is certainly enjoying his retirement days after announcing that he’s hanging up his cleats for good after a 22-year NFL career. The 44-year-old Brady and his family are having their traditional annual vacation in Costa Rica where he was spotted walking on the beach with wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen. While he’s dealing with various reports about his future, Brady addressed the future of his long-time teammate and close friend, tight end Rob Gronkowski during his “Let’s Go” podcast. "I certainly hope he plays,” Brady said, adding that he watched Gronkowski practice and play since he started in the NFL.

Brady and Gronkowski played nine seasons together with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowl rings. Two seasons ago, Gronkowski came out of retirement and joined Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where they won another Super Bowl ring after leading the team past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Brady believes Gronk still has it

Brady believes that Gronkowski can still continue playing despite his age and mileage, saying that when the tight end makes that commitment "he's unstoppable out there as a player." The seven-time Super Bowl champion also called Gronk as “someone that I love” and an inspirational person, friend and teammate. “And I think football's a lot better when he's in it,” he added.

Gronkowski will turn free agent but Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht hopes that his future is not tied to Brady’s. Gronkowski recently revealed that Brady would make his return to the NFL after two years because he can play at any age. Gronkowski had a point because Brady, despite his age, led the league in passing yards, passing touchdowns and completions last season.

Brady talks about future

Brady also discussed his future on the same podcast, saying he’s pleased with his decision to leave the game after more than two decades. As of now, Brady said he’s taking it day by day and enjoying and spending time with the people that he really loves enjoying time with. “I’m gonna do things I really enjoy and spend time with people that I really enjoy spending time with.

So the future is bright,” said Brady, per Yardbarker. Brady also admitted that he won’t be strict with his diet as he wants to enjoy other things, like key lime pie. Earlier, Brady kept the possibility of an NFL return open after saying he would never say never to a comeback. While his football future remains uncertain, Brady said he would continue doing the podcast with Jim Gray in August. But until then, fans will have to monitor Brady’s social media accounts for his latest endeavors.