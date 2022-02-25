The Tampa Bay Buccaneers believe that quarterback Tom Brady will suit up for them in case he decides to come out of retirement, according to team insider Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“If he (Brady) wants to play, they believe, this is them talking now, they believe he would play here,” Stroud told Rich Eisen on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, per Bleacher Report. “Because at 45, does he really want to go to another team learn a new offense, new players, all of that,” he added.

Stroud added that the Buccaneers and Brady know that the team will do everything they can by mortgaging more future and bringing in any player he wants to make another run at it.

Brady is still tied with the Buccaneers as he has one year remaining on his contract with the team after signing an extension last offseason. But after June 1st, the Buccaneers have to put the 44-year-old Brady on the reserve/retired list or he will count $8 million against the salary cap next season and $24 million in 2023.

Bucs must proceed as if Brady is already retired

Stroud clarified that he’s not saying that the Buccaneers are keeping a seat open for Brady. Also, they must proceed as if Brady is already retired, which Stroud believes is the case. However, Stroud said Brady returning to the Buccaneers remains a possibility until the team makes some bold move, like trading for a starter like Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

If that happens, Stroud said Brady could be out of the picture in Tampa if he decides to come back. He also said that the Buccaneers would give in to his demand for trade if he decides to return.

“I don't know if it's true but if Brady went to them and said ‘listen I want to play for this team. Not the Bucs but another team, I think they would be so grateful for what he gave them for two years, that the Glazer family would not hold him up,” Stroud said, per transcription of his interview from the YouTube video.

It was earlier reported that the San Francisco 49ers could be Brady’s next stop if he decides to come back. Brady grew up watching the 49ers and Joe Montana during his childhood days in California.

Gabbert could be an option for Bucs

Earlier, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians spoke about the team’s quarterback situation, per Sports Illustrated.

Arians said he believes that Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert could take over the team’s offense next season and could succeed.

Arians explained that Gabbert’s career went off to a rocky start as he had eight head coaches and eight coordinators in his first eight years. But with Gabbert being in the Buccaneers’ system now, he could be headed for success if he takes over the job left by Brady.