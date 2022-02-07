Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre spoke about fellow signal-caller Tom Brady, who announced his retirement recently after 22 years in the NFL. During his SiriusXM show, Favre showered Brady with praises as he expressed marvel at the career of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Favre, who played 20 seasons in the NFL, said no one can match Brady’s on-field achievements and all-time records, which include most touchdown passes with 624, most passing yards with 84,250, most regular-season wins with 243, and most playoff wins in NFL history with 35.

“What a career,” Favre said, adding “I don’t know if in our generation we will see anything even close to it.” Favre said he doesn’t know if anyone wants to play 22 years and if somebody does it, he said that there’s a lot of things that can go wrong in that journey. “To me, I think about my career and think about mine and compare it to Tom… It’s one thing to play with injury and that’s gonna happen,” he said. Favre said that any quarterback should be good long and consistent enough so he won’t get replaced.

Brady was drafted 199th overall by the New England Patriots in 2000 and assumed the starting job after Drew Bledsoe suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the 2001 season. That year, Brady led the Patriots to the first of six Super Bowl titles.

Two seasons ago, Brady left the Patriots after 20 years with the team and signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won his seventh Super Bowl ring after leading the Buccaneers to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers made it to the playoffs this season, but they lost to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, in the NFC Divisional Round, ending their quest for back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

In five years, Brady is guaranteed to be joining Favre in Canton, Ohio in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Brady talks about ‘Tuck Rule’

During the 2001 AFC Divisional Round, the Patriots faced the Oakland Raiders on their way to the Super Bowl title. But the Patriots’ win over the Raiders was marred by the infamous “Tuck Rule”, which turned Brady’s apparent game-ending fumble into an incomplete pass.

The rule allowed the Patriots to keep possession of the ball and tied the game with a field goal. The Patriots then went on to beat the Raiders in overtime. During ESPN's new 30 for 30 documentary "The Tuck Rule”, Brady revealed that the “Tuck Rule” helped him keep his starting job with the Patriots. "I'm probably the backup QB going into 2002," Brady said, adding "I'm not the starter if we lose that game." But Patriots head coach Bill Belichick cemented Brady’s starter after he traded Bledsoe to the Buffalo Bills. Brady then went on to win five more Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.