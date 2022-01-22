Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is convinced that quarterback Tom Brady will return for the final year of his contract next season. In a report by Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians said Brady still has too much enthusiasm and love for the game, based on what he saw during Friday’s quarterback challenge ahead of their divisional clash with the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium. According to Arians, with the way he saw Brady during Friday's practice, he would be surprised if he calls it a career after this season. “He was like a little kid.

I would be shocked,” said Arians, adding that Brady went sprinting out of the locker room and was very eager to begin the challenge.. Last season, Brady signed a one-year contract extension that would keep him in Tampa Bay until next season. The 44-year-old Brady hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down despite his age, leading the league in passing yards this season with a career-high 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Brady has also set several new records, including the all-time passing yardage mark. Rumors about Brady retiring after this season has circulated after his former New England Patriots teammate Rob Ninkovich said he wouldn’t be surprised if the Hall of Fame-bound quarterback hang up his cleats after this season, per Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post.

With a win over the Rams, Brady will reach his 15th conference championship game.

Arians hopes Bowles, Leftwich get head coaching jobs

Arians has some of the best coordinators in defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who were both interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past days. The Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars interviewed Bowles for their vacant head coaching positions, while Leftwich was also interviewed by the Jaguars.

Discuss this news on Eunomia

“I hope they both get head coaching jobs,” Arians said. Bowles has a 20-44 mark as the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015 to 2018. For Arians, Leftwich is getting a lot of attention while Bowles will make his decision if he finds the right fit for him.

Jones, Perriman ruled out vs Rams

Ahead of their clash against the Rams, the Buccaneers announced that running back Ronald Jones and wide receiver Breshad Perriman won’t play due to various injuries, per Carmen Vitali of Buccaneers.com.

When it comes to center Ryan Jensen and right tackle Christian Wirfs, Arians said he will make a decision on game day. Jensen and Wirfs both suffered ankle injuries in their win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild-Card game. Jensen however returned to the game with his ankle heavily taped. Running back Leonard Fournette, for his part, is expected to suit up against the Rams.